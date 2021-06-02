Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The unsung star of F1 2021 so far
Formula 1 News

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

By:

George Russell says he, Mercedes and Williams all want his Formula 1 future beyond 2021 decided before this year’s summer break.

The Williams racer has been heavily linked with a move to the Black Arrows squad, where he has been part of its junior programme since 2017, for 2022, following his starring performances for Williams and his near-win in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

If Russell were to join Mercedes, he would likely do so either as teammate to Lewis Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas leaving the squad, or in place of Hamilton if the world champion decides to retire or exit the team at the end of his one-year deal for 2021.

Hamilton has also said “it would be great to get something in place before the break” about continuing with Mercedes beyond this year.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview included in full for this week’s Autosport magazine, Russell said: “I think, naturally, we all want something decided either way by the summer break, really.

“I think it's in everybody's best interests.

“But to be honest, I'm really not pushing the subject with anybody really - with Mercedes, with Williams. Because I am purely just focused on my job here.

“And I know that, as I've always said, if I perform to my potential [that I] believe I'm capable of, you're putting yourself in the shop window.

“And I think that race in Bahrain gave me a unique opportunity to almost prove it.

“Whereas, prior to that, it was always a small unknown - because of the situation I found myself in [with Williams].

“So, I'm really not pushing the subject. Just enjoying every single race, enjoying where I find myself.

“But I think it's really exciting that Lewis has openly been talking about the next couple of years. And it's clear that he's still performing at an incredibly high level.

“I think it will be amazing for the sport, and for Mercedes, if he were to continue. And obviously, as any young driver, you want to go against the best. And Lewis is the best.”

Read Also:

When asked if a decision “either way” meant there was a simple choice to be made between Russell joining Mercedes for 2022 or remaining with Williams for a fourth successive season, he replied: “I mean, obviously, there's a lot of talk about a promotion to, or 'a move', I should say, to Mercedes.

“But I think for all of us at the end of the day – Mercedes do manage me, and they do want the best for my career. They are in a unique position, in that sense.

“But they just want the best for me. And if they believe I deserve the opportunity, then it'll be there.

“If they don't believe I deserve it, then they will find me a seat somewhere where I can continue to develop.

“But I feel like I'm ready to fight for world championships and fight for victories.

“I feel ready right now to be able to do that, let alone with another year under my belt by the end of this season.

“So, wherever I find myself next year, I want to be in a car that will give me the chance to win races.

“Because I didn't fight my whole career to get to F1 to be fighting for 15th and 16th.

“I fought my whole career to get here and to win. And that's what I'm so focused more than ever on doing.”

The full interview with Russell will be featured in the 3 June issue of Autosport magazine, which will be available in shops and to subscribe online here: www.autosportmedia.com.  

shares
comments

Related video

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Previous article

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

23h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

3
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022

4
MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

5
MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Latest news
Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

16m
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

51m
Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

2h
Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

4h
How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained 04:35
Formula 1
18m

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained

Formula 1: Russell wants future decided by summer break 00:34
Formula 1
19m

Formula 1: Russell wants future decided by summer break

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku 00:43
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

Formula 1: Flexi-wings won't change the game in Baku

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race 00:36
Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021

F1: Dutch GP anticipates a 105k crowd for September race

Formula 1: Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break 00:43
Formula 1
May 31, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull won't open Perez contract talks before summer break

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
51m
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season
BTCC BTCC

Plato says he will return to BTCC after sitting out 2020 season

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Latest news

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.