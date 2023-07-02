Subscribe
Previous / F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 Next / FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Mercedes driver George Russell has acknowledged his recent Formula 1 form has "taken a step backwards" compared to his rivals.

Filip Cleeren
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Russell's admission came during an off-beat weekend in Austria, in which he was knocked out of Q2 in 11th by Williams man Alex Albon.

"Things just aren't really clicking at the moment my end," Russell admitted bluntly.

"At the start of the season I felt a lot more confident, and I was able to put the car on the limit. Now I'm struggling generally and have taken a step backwards compared to the rest of the field.

"So, I just need to understand that, take a reset tomorrow and into Silverstone and I'm sure it won't be long until I'm back to my normal level."

Russell didn't think Mercedes' radical development path, which led to a vastly different W14 from Monaco onwards, is one the reasons behind his form dip.

"No, I don't think so. I think it's just in your rhythm," he said. "The car's feeling pretty similar to what it did at the start of the year, some small changes. Nothing to do with the updates.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"Just sometimes things are just going your way and you've got that confidence. Sometimes you just lose a bit of confidence, and it has a bit of a knock-on effect. Especially when the car isn't optimal. So I know it'll come back."

After suffering from hydraulic issues in sprint qualifying, Russell advanced from 15th to eighth in the sprint itself. The Briton said he felt much better in Saturday's colder conditions in Spielberg.

"The cooler conditions helped the balance of the car. Just from lap one in [sprint] qualifying, I felt confident, much more confident than yesterday," he added.

"The pace was good. I had a new soft tyre ready for Q3 today and I think we would have qualified in the top five or so. So, it's a shame."

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results

Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results

Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane

Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

George Russell More from
George Russell
Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Formula 1

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe