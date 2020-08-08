Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Race in
22 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit

shares
comments
Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Aug 8, 2020, 2:52 PM

Carlos Sainz says a lack of top speed triggered by McLaren needing to open up bodywork to improve cooling contributed to his Q2 exit at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Spaniard could only set the 13th fastest time in qualifying on Saturday as he failed to make it through to the final Q3 session for the first time this year.

Reflecting on what happened, Sainz said that concerns about cooling of his car after final free practice prompted some bodywork changes – and that hampered his form.

"When the qualifying started we saw that the others went a little faster than last weekend, while we were stalled a bit," he told television reporters afterwards.

"If you add to that the fact that we had a problem in my car in FP3. We saw that the temperature of the car was much higher, and we had to open the rear cooling holes a lot to cool it. That cost us top speed, which is essential here.

"I'm a bit frustrated about that, because it's another little problem that adds to the list. Anyway, I think we're not in such a bad position for tomorrow."

Read Also:

Sainz says that the cooling problems were more extreme on his car, with teammate Lando Norris not having to make the bodywork compromises that he had to.

"You can see in the two cars, one has the cooling holes in the back more closed and the other is much more open. That here costs a lot of drag and top speed.

"If we wanted to race tomorrow, we had to change this bodywork, there was no other way. Tomorrow I will try to start full gas, as always, I will try to come back.

"But today I am a bit surprised with how much Renault, Racing Point, even AlphaTauri have improved in qualifying. They have found something this weekend that we could not find."

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said there was no immediate explanation as to why the team had not been able to match the progress of other teams.

"It seems we struggled a bit more compared to last weekend," he said. "But we need to look more into the details after the session as to why we couldn't put the laps in, also compared to the morning."

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

Previous article

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

Next article

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK

Queensland to close New South Wales border
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi smashes lap record in second qualifying
Le Mans Le Mans / Qualifying report

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi smashes lap record in second qualifying

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"

Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020

70th Anniversary GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
2h

70th Anniversary GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Latest news

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
11m

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
14m

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
31m

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

The “copy-paste” deal that’s now helping Bottas to focus Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
36m

The “copy-paste” deal that’s now helping Bottas to focus

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
3
World Superbike

Bautista: Honda still only at "30 percent" in WSBK

4
Supercars

Queensland to close New South Wales border

5
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi smashes lap record in second qualifying

Latest videos

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Latest news

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block
Formula 1

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit
Formula 1

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car
Formula 1

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

The “copy-paste” deal that’s now helping Bottas to focus
Formula 1

The “copy-paste” deal that’s now helping Bottas to focus

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.