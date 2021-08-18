Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 News

Sainz needs to put a complete weekend together - Binotto

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto says Carlos Sainz just needs to put together entire error-free grand prix weekends in the second half of the 2021 season.

Sainz needs to put a complete weekend together - Binotto

Despite having made an impressive start to life as a Ferrari driver, the Spaniard feels he is yet to have a full weekend without any problems, claiming he doesn't see the current season as his strongest in F1 yet.

Sainz is ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings after 11 races, and has been a good match to the Monegasque's pace from the first race of 2021.

While Binotto has been impressed with Sainz, he reckons it's important for him to have a perfect weekend to continue making progress.

"What I'm expecting from him in the second half, I think he already said himself," said Binotto. "He has not been capable of putting together one entire weekend, so there is always a mistake here or there.

"Whether it is quali, start, or in the race. So I'm expecting that he will continue learning the team, continue learning the car. And soon, hopefully, he will put together an entire weekend, which I think is important for him."

Binotto says Sainz's form since arriving at Maranello has not been a surprise since the team analysed his performances over the past seasons before making the decision to hire him.

"I'm not surprised because when we decided, and contacted him with the offer, we made a lot of analysis and we knew that was a strong driver, we knew that he was a strong racer, we knew that he was very consistent in the race," he added.

"And he was fast as well, he has proved to be fast, since he was in F1. We should not forget that his very first F1 season with STR his teammate was Max [Verstappen], and his very first year he was somehow doing well.

"And if we look as well at last year with Lando, again, he was doing very well and we know how Lando is strong and he is showing it as well in the current season so we are not surprised by how strong he is or how fast he is."

Read Also:

Ferrari is third in the standings, tied on points with McLaren, ahead of the end of the summer break and, while Binotto reckons keeping the position is viable, he insists the main target is to continue improving in all areas.

"It's not really arriving third," he said of the target for the second half of the season. "The objective is trying to improve furthermore in all the areas. And to do that, I think if we are capable of doing that continuous improving, I think that the outcome will be arriving third.

"I think that being third is certainly a possible objective. We are third at the moment, equal on points but we are third, but the team is doing well and we are improving.

"I think, as I said, I think we've got the best line-up, and there is still a lot of potential to come from them, they are progressing, they are learning. And again I think they are doing well but more important is to make sure that they are continually progressing in the second half, and being ready for 2022."

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

Previous article

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Load comments

Trending

1
Super GT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

10 h
2
NHRA

Pomona: Seay, Valvoline truck takes lead

3
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Alpine by 0.086s in tight FP1

2 h
Latest news
Sainz needs to put a complete weekend together - Binotto
Formula 1

Sainz needs to put a complete weekend together - Binotto

56m
Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

6 h
Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it

8 h
F1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancellation due to COVID spike
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancellation due to COVID spike

9 h
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime
Formula 1

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Aug 17, 2021
Latest videos
F1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancellation 00:37
Formula 1
6 h

F1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancellation

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 form 00:48
Formula 1
Aug 14, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 form

Fernando Alonso at 40 04:30
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Fernando Alonso at 40

Formula 1: Alonso convinced he could out race his younger self 00:46
Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso convinced he could out race his younger self

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Sainz: 2021 “doesn't feel like my strongest season in F1”
Formula 1

Sainz: 2021 “doesn't feel like my strongest season in F1”

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, claims Binotto
Formula 1

Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, claims Binotto

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz right to question F1 strategy during Hungarian GP

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

Trending Today

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms
Super GT Super GT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Pomona: Seay, Valvoline truck takes lead
NHRA NHRA

Pomona: Seay, Valvoline truck takes lead

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Alpine by 0.086s in tight FP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Alpine by 0.086s in tight FP1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Prime

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as Pat Symonds explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM Prime

The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title Prime

Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP Racing reveals.

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021

Latest news

Sainz needs to put a complete weekend together - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz needs to put a complete weekend together - Binotto

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo is convinced its 2021 pain is worth it

F1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancellation due to COVID spike
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancellation due to COVID spike

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.