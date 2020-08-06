Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits

shares
comments
Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 11:47 AM

The fate of Formula 1’s ‘old school circuits’ like Imola and the Nurburgring will rest on whether their return this year produces spectacular racing, reckons McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted F1 to radically shake-up its calendar in a bid to get enough races in, with venues that had been dropped by the sport years ago suddenly getting a fresh chance.

Such an opportunity for the older circuits will offer a fascinating insight into how well suited they are for delivering exciting battles in the modern era, especially compared to contemporary circuit thinking.

Sainz believes that the verdict on the old school venues will go as far as defining if the classic tracks have a future in F1 too.

“If those old school circuits give spectacular races and fun races, the people of F1 and the FIA and the FOM will think, why we are going to modern circuits if the old circuits give such a spectacle?” he said.

“But if those old circuits suddenly produce boring races, we will all say that modern circuits have to have a design like that of Baku, with very long straights, a middle sector with many curves, and straights with many slipstream and spectacular races. It depends on what happens in those next races that will decide the future."

One of the key messages that many drivers have shared is that while they are relishing the thrills that will come from driving current F1 cars at places like Imola and Mugello, the layouts may not be especially good for overtaking. 

Sainz is clear that, when it comes to choosing venues, the sport's bosses have to consider the entertainment factor first.

“I think the drivers are going to have fun going to Mugello, Nurburgring and Imola, because they are circuits that are very fun in one lap.

"But if they don't produce a show, there will be no use going there. I think that in addition to being a sport, F1 has to be a show for people to see it on television and car brands get involved, so that's what it takes.”

Read Also:

Imola is returning to F1 after a lengthy absence. It last hosted F1 when he it held the 2006 San Marino Grand Prix, which was won by Michael Schumacher.

As well as the intrigue about the quality of the racing it will produce, Imola will also be interesting this year as its event will run over two days only.

Speaking about that altered timetable, Sainz said: “It will be a challenge not to run on Friday at Imola, because usually from Friday to Saturday we learn a lot and there are many hours to analyse data.

“But at the Nurburgring or Mugello with a whole Friday I don't think it will change too much. Imola will be the interesting test to see what F1 would be like without Fridays.”

Additional reporting by Jose Carlos de Celis

 
Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season

Previous article

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
3h

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
2h

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season

BMW warns against DTM switching to GT3 cars
DTM DTM / Breaking news
28m

BMW warns against DTM switching to GT3 cars

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP

Latest news

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season

Silverstone installs extra barriers after Kvyat crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Silverstone installs extra barriers after Kvyat crash

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
2h

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

3h
2
World Superbike

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

3
Supercars

Darwin Supercars opener postponed by a week

4
MotoGP

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

5
General

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits
Formula 1

Sainz: 2020 will decide fate of old school F1 circuits

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season
Formula 1

Mercedes retains Bottas for 2021 Formula 1 season

Silverstone installs extra barriers after Kvyat crash
Formula 1

Silverstone installs extra barriers after Kvyat crash

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?
Formula 1

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.