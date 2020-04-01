Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone sets deadline for British GP decision

Silverstone sets deadline for British GP decision
By:
Apr 1, 2020, 9:58 AM

Silverstone has set a deadline of the end of April to decide if this year's British Grand Prix will go ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the first eight races of the 2020 Formula 1 season to either be cancelled or postponed.

No decision has yet been taken on the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 17-19, but a number of international sporting events planned for the summer including the Olympic Games in Tokyo have already been called off.

The promoters of the British Grand Prix said on Wednesday that any decision on the race would have to be taken by the end of April.

"Silverstone and Formula 1 remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th – 19th July," a statement reads.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events, but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone's and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision.

"The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities."

In the most recent update issued by F1 issued last week, CEO and chairman Chase Carey said he anticipated a 15-18 race calendar starting in the summer.

The Canadian Grand Prix on June 14 currently stands as the first race yet to be scrapped. No decisions have been taken events in France or Austria either, both of which precede Silverstone on the calendar.

All major sports in Great Britain are currently suspended as the country remains on lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No decision has been taken on the Wimbledon tennis championships, due to conclude one week before the British Grand Prix, but its cancellation looks likely amid ongoing emergency meetings.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 30, but concerns over the viability of football matches going ahead has already prompted the FA to cancel the remainder of a number of lower divisions' seasons.

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
72 days
