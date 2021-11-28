Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Legendary F1 team boss Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

By:

Legendary Williams Formula 1 team boss Sir Frank Williams has sadly died at the age of 79, the team has confirmed in a statement. 

Williams was admitted to hospital on Friday, according to a statement issued by the team, and died peacefully on Sunday morning surrounded by his family. 

A former racing driver, Williams founded the team of his namesake in 1977, and became one of the most successful constructors in F1 - his outfit winning nine constructors' and seven drivers' championships, and 114 race victories. 

More to follow

 

