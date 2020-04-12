Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
228 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute

shares
comments
Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute
By:
Apr 12, 2020, 12:57 PM

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Sir Stirling Moss following his death at the age of 90 on Sunday.

Moss was widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers never to win the Formula 1 World Championship, finishing as runner-up four times in a career spanning 1951 to 1961. Moss scored 16 victories through his F1 career, as well as winning a number of other high-profile events, including the Mille Miglia. 

Read Also:

Moss remained a highly-regarded figure in the motorsport world following his retirement from racing in 1962, sparking an outpouring of tributes following his passing.

Mercedes – the team Moss raced for in 1955 – tweeted: “Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you.”

 

Former grand prix driver Martin Brundle paid tribute to “a mighty racer and gentleman” and said Moss “had a press on style on the track and in life.”

“Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him.”

 

FIA president Jean Todt said: “Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever.”

 

“Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss,” wrote McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones.”

 

Moss served as the Vice-President for Life of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, which wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of BRDC Member, motorsport legend and friend to many Sir Stirling Moss OBE.

“Our thoughts are with Lady Moss & their family at this difficult time. A proud BRDC Member from the day he received his badge and we will all miss him dearly.”

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alexander Wurz wrote: “Today we lost on Icon of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. RIP Sir.”

Williams F1 driver George Russell wrote: “Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected. My thoughts are with his family.”

 

Related video

Next article
Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’

Previous article

Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Stirling Moss
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
74 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

WEC explains thinking behind ‘simpler’ calendar format

2
Formula 1

The car that changed Formula 1 history

3
Supercars

UTE: Adelaide: Qualifying and practice report

4
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90

3h
5
Formula 1

Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’

2h

Latest videos

Sir Stirling Moss Death: classic interview 03:14
Formula 1
23m

Sir Stirling Moss Death: classic interview

Sir Stirling Moss reunites with the Maserati 250F 01:05
Formula 1
37m

Sir Stirling Moss reunites with the Maserati 250F

Sir Stirling Moss takes a surprise victory with Vanwall in 1957 03:19
Formula 1
45m

Sir Stirling Moss takes a surprise victory with Vanwall in 1957

Footage of Sir Stirling Moss' first win 00:20
Formula 1
58m

Footage of Sir Stirling Moss' first win

Grand Prix Greats – Senna’s best-ever opening lap 02:55
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Senna’s best-ever opening lap

Latest news

Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute
F1

Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute

Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’
F1

Why Stirling Moss was ‘Mr. Motor Racing’

Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90
F1

Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90

The car that changed Formula 1 history
F1

The car that changed Formula 1 history

Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993
F1

Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.