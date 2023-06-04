Spanish GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
