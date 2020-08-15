Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Practice report

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 11:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton edged Valtteri Bottas in final practice for Formula 1's 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona, which was ended early following Renault driver Esteban Ocon crashing behind Kevin Magnussen.

Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

The 60-minute session built to a crescendo after a fairly lifeless start, with Hamilton finally going quicker than his Mercedes team-mate on his final qualifying simulation as the track grip increased.

It took almost 10 minutes for a time to be set as the teams back-loaded their running on the scorched asphalt, which by this point at reached 44 degrees.

Lando Norris set the initial pace on the medium tyres with a 1m19.620s, with Kimi Raikkonen, Sainz and Charles Leclerc then bringing the benchmark down – but only the Alfa Romeo driver ran the soft tyres at this stage.

Approaching the halfway point, the Mercedes drivers appeared on the red-walled softs, with Bottas immediately taking the top spot with a 1m17.971s, with Hamilton following him on the same tyre and going 0.353s slower with a slight lock-up the meant he missed the left apex at the final chicane.

Hamilton cut the gap to 0.106s on his second run, with Bottas abandoning his own second lap after a slow first sector.

But after several drivers – including Sainz – gained a chunk of time as the grip increased in the final stages, the session's fastest times were set in the closing stages.

Bottas initially improved P1 to a 1m17.373s, but Hamilton gained significantly in the second sector – neither Mercedes driver troubled the quickest times in the opening part of the lap as they worked to keep the softs alive at the end – on his own final qualifying simulation.

Hamilton ended up with a 1m17.222s to head Bottas by 0.151s.

Verstappen had slotted into third each time he went for a run on the softs, eventually trialling Hamilton by 0.515s.

Sainz's final effort had started the run of quick times at the end and he was shuffled down as a result, but only to fourth, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez taking fifth after only moving to the softs from the mediums for a final flying lap in the closing stages.

Leclerc ended up sixth for Ferrari ahead of Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll, with Alex Albon ninth in the second Red Bull – 0.6s slower than Verstappen.

Like the Racing Point cars, Albon only ran the soft tyres towards the end of the session after starting out on the mediums.

Daniel Riccardo rounded out the top 10 ahead of his team-mate Ocon, who brought the session to an end with two minutes still to run after his bizarre crash at the exit of Turn 3.

Ocon had just been overtaken by Magnussen – who ended up 17th for Haas – when the Danish driver appeared to slow on the exit of the long right hander and drift to the middle of the track just as the Renault racer was accelerating to the same point.

At the last moment, Ocon avoided hitting Magnussene's car, but in doing so he speared right and went straight into the wall on the inside of the track, smashing his front wing off, damaging his rear wing as the car came around and bringing out the red flags when he came to a stop.

The incident is being investigated by the stewards and the drivers have been summoned to see the officials at 1.30pm local time.

In the other Haas, Romain Grosjean could not repeat his high placings from Friday practice, which he was unable to explain, as he finished 13th behind Sebastian Vettel.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 12 1'17.222
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 13 1'17.373 0.151
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 10 1'17.737 0.515
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 18 1'18.046 0.824
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 16 1'18.096 0.874
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 15 1'18.193 0.971
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 13 1'18.211 0.989
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 16 1'18.309 1.087
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 13 1'18.371 1.149
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 12 1'18.384 1.162
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 18 1'18.602 1.380
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 15 1'18.707 1.485
13 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 14 1'18.710 1.488
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 11 1'18.721 1.499
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 23 1'18.803 1.581
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 15 1'18.852 1.630
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 15 1'18.940 1.718
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 13 1'19.175 1.953
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 16 1'19.297 2.075
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 16 1'19.764 2.542
View full results

 

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Previous article

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
35m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
55m

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
2h

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
2h

McLaughlin rues "silly mistake" after bungled restart

Latest news

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
35m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
55m

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

35m
2
MotoGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

55m
4
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

2h
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

1h

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.