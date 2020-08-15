Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

shares
comments
Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 10:40 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 technical director James Allison says the team is “in better shape” managing its tyre temperatures in Spain than it was last weekend at Silverstone.

Mercedes fell to its first defeat of the 2020 season at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last Sunday after struggling with blistering on the rear tyres of both its cars during the race.

It left Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas unable to keep up with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who swept to an unlikely victory after a masterclass in tyre management.

Mercedes struggled at Silverstone due to high track temperatures and a softer selection of tyres supplied by Pirelli for the race weekend.

The team said earlier this week it would be “foolish” not to anticipate a repeat of the issues this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, taking place at the height of summer.

Mercedes managed to take a 1-2 finish in both FP1 and FP2 on Friday at Silverstone, but afternoon leader Hamilton warned that Red Bull looked within striking distance over the longer runs. 

Speaking after the opening two practice sessions in Barcelona, Allison explained how the team had spent the running trying to build on its analysis of its Silverstone struggles completed in the last few days.

“We spent the week back at the factory trying to understand why it was we had such poor rear blistering on the car in Silverstone, trying to make sure our set-ups for this weekend are taking that into account, and improving the situation,” Allison explained.

“Today’s programme was really constructed on proving out whether that analysis has borne fruit. On all three types of tyre, both in short and long runs, trying to make sure that on this very, very hot track, this demanding, aerodynamic track, that we’ve got the tyres better under control.”

Read Also:

Allison echoed Hamilton’s warning about the threat posed by Red Bull, but said Mercedes had managed to get on top of its tyre issues more than at Silverstone.

“We still had pretty fair pace on the single lap stuff, but it is going to be tight in the race,” Allison said.

“We could see in the long runs, us and Verstappen were fairly evenly matched.

“On the plus side, we do look like we have the temperatures of the tyres in better shape than we did at Silverstone. So it’s all to play for."

Related video

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Previous article

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Next article

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
39m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
2h

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
58m

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Iannone handed 18-month ban for doping
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone handed 18-month ban for doping

Sato: “Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Sato: “Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Latest news

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
39m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
58m

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
MotoGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

39m
3
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales on top in third practice

2h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

58m
5
MotoGP

Iannone handed 18-month ban for doping

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures
Formula 1

Mercedes "in better shape" managing tyre temperatures

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to ban testing at new 2020 race venues

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.