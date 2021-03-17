Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal Next / Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing / Breaking news

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Co-author:
Luke Smith

Lance Stroll says new Aston Martin Formula 1 teammate Sebastian Vettel is “very wise” with his feedback after their first test session together in Bahrain last week.

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Stroll has been joined by four-time F1 world champion Vettel at the rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 following his departure from Ferrari.

Vettel has been quickly adjusting to his new surroundings, making a positive impression on the team, and brings title-winning experience to the squad for the first time.

It is also the first time that Stroll has worked with an F1 drivers’ championship winner, with Vettel previously saying that he is happy to offer guidance and serve in a mentor role.

Stroll and Vettel started their working relationship last week across three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain as Aston Martin gave the AMR21 car its public debut.

Asked by Motorsport.com about his first experience working with Vettel during testing, Stroll said he could already note his experience through his feedback about the new car.

“He’s very knowledgeable when it comes to the behaviour of the car, what he wants from the car, and just his comments are very wise,” Stroll said.

“He has a lot of experience and is a very talented driver obviously. It’s still early days though. I’m sure I’ll get to know him much better in the next few weeks when we start to go racing and we’re on the track at the same time doing similar programmes.

“We’ll probably be able to relate to each other’s comments and give our feedback and have a much better idea about what we’re both talking about.”

Read Also:

But Stroll found that the feedback and experience worked in the opposite direction as well, given his experience within the team and with the RP20 car that this year’s AMR21 has evolved from.

“I have a couple of years under my belt with this team, so I am definitely a lot more familiar with this car and how this team operates than he is,” Stroll said.

“He’s still getting up to speed with a lot of things and learning a lot about how this team operates and how this car operates, a lot of new buttons, a lot of new things going on for him.

“We’re in different positions, but I’m sure we can guide this team in the right direction and get the most out of the car this year."

shares
comments

Related video

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Previous article

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Next article

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain March testing
Drivers Lance Stroll , Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin Racing

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

1h
Latest news
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers
Formula 1

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

51m
Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

1h
Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

2h
Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan

5h
2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko
Formula 1

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko

20h
Latest videos
The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED! 08:03
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED!

F1 Stats - Bahrain's 2021 Pre-season Test in Numbers 00:35
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

F1 Stats - Bahrain's 2021 Pre-season Test in Numbers

Murray Walker: The Voice of Formula 1 (1923-2021) 04:29
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

Murray Walker: The Voice of Formula 1 (1923-2021)

F1 2021 cars on track in testing 01:58
Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021

F1 2021 cars on track in testing

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

More from
Lance Stroll
Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey Turkish GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to race with pink F1 helmet after becoming BWT ambassador

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
51m
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
21h
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Trending Today

NHRAs' 50 Greatest Drivers: #26 -- Gene Snow
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRAs' 50 Greatest Drivers: #26 -- Gene Snow

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
GT GT / Obituary

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Latest news

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.