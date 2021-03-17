Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

Stroll has been joined by four-time F1 world champion Vettel at the rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 following his departure from Ferrari.

Vettel has been quickly adjusting to his new surroundings, making a positive impression on the team, and brings title-winning experience to the squad for the first time.

It is also the first time that Stroll has worked with an F1 drivers’ championship winner, with Vettel previously saying that he is happy to offer guidance and serve in a mentor role.

Stroll and Vettel started their working relationship last week across three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain as Aston Martin gave the AMR21 car its public debut.

Asked by Motorsport.com about his first experience working with Vettel during testing, Stroll said he could already note his experience through his feedback about the new car.

“He’s very knowledgeable when it comes to the behaviour of the car, what he wants from the car, and just his comments are very wise,” Stroll said.

“He has a lot of experience and is a very talented driver obviously. It’s still early days though. I’m sure I’ll get to know him much better in the next few weeks when we start to go racing and we’re on the track at the same time doing similar programmes.

“We’ll probably be able to relate to each other’s comments and give our feedback and have a much better idea about what we’re both talking about.”

But Stroll found that the feedback and experience worked in the opposite direction as well, given his experience within the team and with the RP20 car that this year’s AMR21 has evolved from.

“I have a couple of years under my belt with this team, so I am definitely a lot more familiar with this car and how this team operates than he is,” Stroll said.

“He’s still getting up to speed with a lot of things and learning a lot about how this team operates and how this car operates, a lot of new buttons, a lot of new things going on for him.

“We’re in different positions, but I’m sure we can guide this team in the right direction and get the most out of the car this year."

