Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Results

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates

shares
comments
2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates
By:

Max Verstappen topped a bizarre opening day of Turkish Grand Prix practice at Istanbul Park for Red Bull on Friday, with drivers suffering a huge lack of grip as F1 returned to Turkey for the first time since 2011.

In the first practice session, Verstappen led Albon by a quarter of a second in a Red Bull 1-2 as teams immediately struggled to find grip on the new track surface, with drivers reported it was like “driving on ice”. There was also a brief red flag early on as Charles Leclerc dislodged the pit lane entry bollard.

Leclerc ended the session third-quickest for Ferrari, just clear of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and the second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

Daniil Kvyat made it two AlphaTauris in the top six, with Lando Norris the fastest of the McLarens in seventh, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo). Bottas was the fastest Mercedes in ninth, with world championship leader Lewis Hamilton down in 15th, over 5 seconds off the pace.

Read Also:

In FP2 the laptimes tumbled, with Verstappen lapping almost 7s faster than FP1. He again led the way, four tenths ahead of Leclerc.

The Mercedes duo were back near the top, with Bottas leading Hamilton in third and fourth, with Albon fifth, ahead of Kvyat and Gasly. Vettel slipped to eighth, ahead of Lance Stroll (Racing Point) and Norris.

The conditions remained treacherous, with too many spins to mention, and drivers reporting that the tyres were graining badly on the recently-resurfaced track.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 29 1'35.077 202.118
2 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 27 1'35.318 0.241 0.241 201.607
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'35.507 0.430 0.189 201.208
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 26 1'35.543 0.466 0.036 201.132
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 29 1'35.620 0.543 0.077 200.970
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 27 1'36.738 1.661 1.118 198.647
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 21 1'37.216 2.139 0.478 197.671
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 21 1'37.503 2.426 0.287 197.089
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 23 1'37.629 2.552 0.126 196.834
10 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 23 1'38.428 3.351 0.799 195.237
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 18 1'38.508 3.431 0.080 195.078
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 22 1'38.612 3.535 0.104 194.872
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 21 1'39.484 4.407 0.872 193.164
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 25 1'40.025 4.948 0.541 192.119
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 12 1'40.225 5.148 0.200 191.736
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 1'41.035 5.958 0.810 190.199
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 21 1'41.854 6.777 0.819 188.670
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 20 1'45.156 10.079 3.302 182.745
19 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 12 1'46.462 11.385 1.306 180.503
20 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 17 1'49.256 14.179 2.794 175.887
F1 Turkish Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

To follow...

F1 Turkish Grand Prix as it happened

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

