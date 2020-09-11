Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

shares
comments
2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
By:

Valtteri Bottas dominated the opening day of Tuscan Grand Prix practice at Mugello on Friday for Mercedes, outpacing his world championship-leading teammate Lewis Hamilton.

In first practice, the inaugural official grand prix session outside of the F1 tests that have been held here previously, Bottas was fastest with a lap of 1m17.879s.

The Finn was 0.048s faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – using a new chassis this weekend – a further three tenths back in third as the celebration of the Scuderia’s 1000th GP began.

Hamilton was only fourth quickest in FP1, ahead of last weekend’s hero Pierre Gasly for AlphaTauri.

Read Also:

In FP2, Bottas was on top again, lowering the fastest time to 1m16.989s, which was two tenths quicker than Hamilton. Verstappen was a quarter of a second off Bottas’s time, with his teammate Alex Albon in fourth – almost a second off the pace.

Renault was best of the rest, with Daniel Ricciardo outpacing Esteban Ocon. Gasly slipped to eighth, behind Racing Point’s Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris crashed his McLaren on the exit of Turn 3, swiping the front wing from the car as he swiped the concrete wall. The session was red flagged while his car was recovered.

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen also suffered spins, the latter tagged into his off at the first corner by Perez who had just left the pits. That also red flagged the session to clear debris.

Raikkonen outpaced both Ferraris, ending the day ninth fastest.

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 33 1'17.879 242.453
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 32 1'17.927 0.048 0.048 242.303
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'18.186 0.307 0.259 241.501
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'18.409 0.530 0.223 240.814
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 30 1'18.676 0.797 0.267 239.996
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 28 1'18.805 0.926 0.129 239.604
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 31 1'18.839 0.960 0.034 239.500
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 30 1'18.981 1.102 0.142 239.070
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 34 1'19.068 1.189 0.087 238.807
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 25 1'19.140 1.261 0.072 238.589
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 21 1'19.219 1.340 0.079 238.351
12 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 25 1'19.224 1.345 0.005 238.336
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'19.267 1.388 0.043 238.207
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 28 1'19.322 1.443 0.055 238.042
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 33 1'19.457 1.578 0.135 237.637
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 29 1'19.478 1.599 0.021 237.575
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 25 1'19.551 1.672 0.073 237.357
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 23 1'19.836 1.957 0.285 236.509
19 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 29 1'19.840 1.961 0.004 236.497
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 32 1'20.034 2.155 0.194 235.924
View full results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'16.989 245.255
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 29 1'17.196 0.207 0.207 244.598
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 25 1'17.235 0.246 0.039 244.474
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 28 1'17.971 0.982 0.736 242.166
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 32 1'18.039 1.050 0.068 241.955
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 29 1'18.115 1.126 0.076 241.720
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 34 1'18.198 1.209 0.083 241.463
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 30 1'18.244 1.255 0.046 241.322
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 38 1'18.385 1.396 0.141 240.887
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'18.400 1.411 0.015 240.841
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 37 1'18.462 1.473 0.062 240.651
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 39 1'18.498 1.509 0.036 240.541
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 32 1'18.651 1.662 0.153 240.073
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 9 1'18.658 1.669 0.007 240.051
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 33 1'18.736 1.747 0.078 239.814
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 33 1'18.843 1.854 0.107 239.488
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 35 1'18.944 1.955 0.101 239.182
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 31 1'18.983 1.994 0.039 239.064
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 32 1'19.113 2.124 0.130 238.671
20 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 5 1'19.257 2.268 0.144 238.237
View full results

Related video

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Previous article

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Next article

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Latest news

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

1h
2
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

25m
3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

1h
4
FIA F2

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

3h
5
Formula 1

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

Latest news

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in red-flagged FP2

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?
Formula 1

F1 trackside at Mugello: Does it live up to the hype?

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

Latest videos

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track 04:40
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Approach a New Track

How To Fix Ferrari 09:47
Formula 1

How To Fix Ferrari

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief 14:11
Formula 1

Lewis' Penalty, Best Pizzas & More | 2020 Italian GP F1 Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.