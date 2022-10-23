Tickets Subscribe
Previous / United States GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton for 13th win of 2022 Next / Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash
Formula 1 / United States GP Special feature

United States GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 United States GP at Circuit of the Americas, which charts the position changes.

