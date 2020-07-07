Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

shares
comments
Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 8:50 AM

Sebastian Vettel has challenged Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto's claim that the COVID-19 crisis was the trigger for the change of philosophy that led to his contract not being renewed.

Binotto said ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix that while Vettel's was Ferrari's first choice, the pandemic led the Maranello squad to change its preferences.

"I think the virus and pandemic situation, which changed the entire world, not only our motorsport, our F1," he said.

"The budget cap has been changed by quite a lot, and is a lot more strict, the regulations have been postponed from '21 to '22, which somehow was something important for us.

"So during the shutdown as Ferrari we had to eventually reconsider our position." 

When questioned for the first time on Ferrari's decision to drop him for 2021, Vettel revealed last week that the news came in a "surprise" phone call from Binotto.

"Yes, that's what I said," Vettel told ServusTV when asked to clarify. "I think that the last five years haven't brought what I think was the goal from both sides. Still, I think that it would have been an option to continue and work on the goal in any case.

"And that had been communicated in the same way. I was told that we want to continue. Until I got a phone call out of nowhere, when I was told that there would be no offer, that there would be no future.

"That surprised me at first. The conditions with corona and so on – I don't want to harp on it now, but I don't think they'll be that decisive.

"There were also some reports that we could not agree on the financial aspects. So that was not an issue at all and would not have been an issue.

"If you have been in Formula 1 for so long and you've been lucky enough to be so successful and on the other hand gain a certain independence, that would certainly not have been an obstacle, which is why it was surprising.

"But well, the decision as it is, I don't have a problem with it and I accept it as it is, but I'm still trying to do my job this year and do a better job than yesterday and do the best for the team to bring this to a good end."

Vettel insisted that his future remain plans remain open, but he made it clear that he wants to continue to race in the right environment.

"Honestly, I haven't made a decision yet, and I don't know yet for myself either. What's important, of course, is to find an environment that fits. I have enjoyed the last five years very much in many respects, but the last five years have also taken a lot of energy.

"The goal at that time was to rebuild the team. And certainly both sides have tried everything. But at the end of the day we failed on both sides, because the title didn't come. That was the big goal. Now this is a new situation for me. It will be important for me to find something that is good for me and fun. I think that is a very important thing.

"As I mentioned earlier, the financial aspect is not at all in the foreground. And of course I am still very ambitious, motorsport is my life. I don't know any other way, except the last three months it's been a little different.

"But I wouldn't really want to miss it. With the right job and the right place I would still feel very much at home in a Formula 1 car. I think the next few weeks, months, will shed light – also for myself – on what is possible, and what I want to do."

Vettel said that he made contact with Red Bull's Helmut Marko immediately after he received the call from Binotto.

"I called him right after the decision, but not to ask, 'Helmut, do you have a place?', but because I get along very well with him and he has been a confidant for years.

"I asked him for advice. I described the situation to him as it is. He's known for putting his heart on his sleeve. And then I spoke to him. What will come out in the end remains to be seen. The talks in this regard are of my own making."

Asked about the option of Mercedes, he suggested that it was unlikely that the Brackley team would have a seat for him.

"I think that the team, as it is currently driving, is very happy and is doing very well. The last few years prove that right. I can understand that they want to stick with it. No decision has been made in this respect yet. In theory, both places are still free. But is clear that Lewis can stay if he wants to. And the same goes, after yesterday, for Valtteri."

He conceded that there were three options, namely to find a seat for 2021, take a year out and return in 2022, or stop for good.

"I think you have to - at least that's how my head works - I think if you make the decision to close the door, you shouldn't make it in such a way that you have the hope to open it again. Unless it is clear from the outset.

"I believe that you must then be ready for yourself to be ready to keep the door closed. In other words: if it does not open, for whatever reason, then one should not regret the decision."

 

Related video

Next article
How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Previous article

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Next article

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

trending Today

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two
Supercars / Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two

SBRS: Kart star Benny Moon announces 2003 plans
Other open wheel / Other open wheel

SBRS: Kart star Benny Moon announces 2003 plans

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
48m

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Latest news

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
48m

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

1h
2
Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

2h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

4
Formula 1

Red Bull’s new nose hints at fresh direction

5
Formula 1

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Latest news

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.