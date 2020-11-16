Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

shares
comments
Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
By:

Sebastian Vettel says he has "zero tolerance" for the mistake the FIA made in starting Formula 1 qualifying in Turkey with a crane still on the track.

The recovery vehicle had been sent out to retrieve the stricken Williams of Nicholas Latifi, who had spun off at the high-speed Turn 8 in the first section of qualifying in Turkey.

But the Q2 session began with the crane still in front of the barriers and it only being protected by local double waved yellow flags in the slippery conditions.

F1 race director Michael Masi explained afterwards that the situation had been prompted because the clerk of the course had assured him that the crane would be clear by the times the cars got there.

However, a delay in getting the crane behind the barriers meant that did not happen.

Vettel, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, remains unimpressed by the explanation and thinks that there is no room in F1 for such errors.

"I think we are all humans, and mistakes happen," said Vettel. "But this mistake has a zero tolerance. I think we're all well aware and I'm very confident that it will not happen in the future again. But we will for sure talk about this and disclose the reasons why."

Despite Vettel's stance, Masi said he remained "fully comfortable" with the decision he took based on the information he was being given by track officials.

"It was quite close to the barrier opening, and the crane was on its way," said Masi. "We were given assurances that it would be well and truly clear. And looking at everything, I was more than comfortable with the local assurances on that basis.

"With the benefit of hindsight, you would do something different. But based on it all, and the available information at the time, that was the call that we made.

Masi said that the FIA would review what happened, though, so similar mistakes were not made again in the future.

"From an FIA perspective, we review every incident that takes place," he explained. "Be it minor, major, in between or otherwise, at any point in time during a session, outside of a session, and continually learn from everything that takes place.

"So from that handbook, we will continue to learn. It's no different to a team learning about different elements over a weekend and in between.

"We are absolutely no different. And from our end, as I've said many times, safety is our number one priority and you learn from everything, every time a car rolls out of pit lane, every time you look at something different."

Read Also:

Charles Leclerc backed up Vettel's thoughts that the drivers would want to discuss the matter with Masi in the next meeting they have in Bahrain.

"For the crane, obviously, I think we have all been a bit shocked to see that," he said. "And we'll probably speak together at the next briefing to avoid these types of situations.

"There is no need to say what happened in the past with these sorts of situations. So yeah, I think it shouldn't happen, and we need to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

F1 has been especially mindful about the presence of cranes on the circuit since Jules Bianchi died from injuries he sustained in a collision with such a recovery vehicle during the wet Japanese Grand Prix in 2014.

Related video

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Turkish GP weekend "not what F1 is about", says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP weekend "not what F1 is about", says Russell

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Morbidelli hails “best race in MotoGP” after Valencia win
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli hails “best race in MotoGP” after Valencia win

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey

Latest news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

How Hamilton won a race "that wasn't his to win" Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Hamilton won a race "that wasn't his to win"

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP weekend "not what F1 is about", says Russell

20h
2
Formula 1

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

28min
3
Supercars

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

5
MotoGP

Morbidelli hails “best race in MotoGP” after Valencia win

1h

Latest news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

How Hamilton won a race "that wasn't his to win"
Formula 1

How Hamilton won a race "that wasn't his to win"

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP
Formula 1

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey
Formula 1

Norris made "worst start of everyone's career ever" in Turkey

Latest videos

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title 04:53
Formula 1
50m

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title

Grand Prix Greats - Formula 1’s world champion drivers 07:58
Formula 1
17h

Grand Prix Greats - Formula 1’s world champion drivers

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Nov 14, 2020

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
Nov 13, 2020

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.