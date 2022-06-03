Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Video

Video: The most dramatic Monaco Grand Prix ever

The Monaco Grand Prix has long been regarded as one of Formula 1’s classic races. It was first held in 1929 and many of the sport’s legends have won around the punishing streets of Monte Carlo.

It’s probably fair to say that Monaco doesn’t usually provide the most exciting race of the season, but every now and again it throws up a truly remarkable GP.

In 1982 a ridiculous finish left onlookers wondering if anyone was going to make it to the finish line. Kevin Turner recalls one of F1’s most dramatic events in the latest episode of our 'Short View Back to the Past' series.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1's greatest teams
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1's greatest teams
Wolff: F1 budget cap allowance would help adjust staff salaries

Wolff: F1 budget cap allowance would help adjust staff salaries
Latest news

Russell: Albon has done "exceptional job" as Williams F1 replacement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Albon has done "exceptional job" as Williams F1 replacement

How Ferrari, Mercedes’ initial absence helped make Drive to Survive a hit
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari, Mercedes’ initial absence helped make Drive to Survive a hit

Binotto: Ferrari F1 Monaco mistakes will make us stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari F1 Monaco mistakes will make us stronger

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2022
How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Prime

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

OPINION: One week on from getting a ruthless Red Bull team orders call at Barcelona, Sergio Perez delivered the team’s sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory and earned a two-year contract extension. This success backs up discernible improvements the team has noticed in driver who is now his country’s most successful Formula 1 racer.

Formula 1
May 31, 2022
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
