Why Max Verstappen won’t ever try competitive rallying

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will never compete in rallying. While the Dutchman is keen on racing in other series following his F1 career, he has revealed why he would not follow in his father's footsteps into the world of rallying.

Jos Verstappen currently competes in the European Rally Championship.

"Yeah, it's pretty crazy to be honest. What I find really impressive is that he's 53 years old now, almost 54, and he's racing against guys that are what, late 20s, early 30s," the Red Bull F1 driver explained during an appearance on the Up To Speed podcast.

"In some championships, he's beating them. And, of course, in rallying, a lot goes through notes, but at the end of the day, when you do a certain rally a few times, you go off muscle memory a little bit. So if you do it for a few years, you get better at it naturally.

"He's very good at it, to be honest. He loves it. He's very hard to beat. When we go on to - like - let's say you rent a little space on an airport and they set out a track and then you drive together, like honestly, I have to go flat out to beat him on a lap.

"And that I like doing. But on a proper stage, and he shows me all the videos that he's doing in whatever kind of rally car that he's driving, and I mean I find it really impressive."

Jos Verstappen, Renaud Jamoul, Skoda Fabia Evo R2 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Although Verstappen admires his father's rallying campaign, he confirmed that he would not be willing to take the risks that the championship involves.

"I think it's really cool, but I just think about if I make a mistake and I hit that tree, I mean the tree is not moving. That, for me, is my limit. That, for me, is something that I don't want to do. It's just too high of a risk.

"And I know that sounds maybe a bit silly, but in Formula 1 at least or most of the time, when you crash, there is a barrier, like a properly designed barrier that should absorb the impact a bit more. It's a bit different in my head at least. It's just a risk that I'm not willing to take, but it is really cool to see."