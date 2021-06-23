Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos Next / Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Formula 1 News

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

By:

Williams Formula 1 boss Jost Capito has explained the decision to part company with team principal Simon Roberts as part of the British squad’s restructuring.

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Williams announced earlier this month that Roberts would be leaving after less than a year in the role of team principal, with CEO Capito set to take on his duties.

The statement from Williams said the move would help "streamline operations as part of the long-term objectives to return Williams to the front of the grid”, with Capito having undertaken an extensive review of the structures in place since joining in December.

Speaking about the decision to part company with Roberts, Capito explained that he wanted the team to ensure all its engineering work was under one senior figure. These departments will now report to technical director FX Demaison, who joined Williams in March.

“During the first 100 days, I took a huge effort to understand how the teams work,” Capito said.

“I talked to more than 80 managers in one-to-one meetings, and I asked them all the same questions. So I got a good overview what we should change, what we should keep.

“It became clear that engineering should be all in one hand: track engineering, design, aero, should all be in one hand. That should be under the technical director, and that should be a technical director who has done all jobs in racing, who has been at a drawing board, who has been a race engineer, who has done R+D, and FX is exactly that person.

“You have the technical director in charge of everything that is related to the car, and you have a sporting director who is relating to everything not with the car in the race team, and makes the race team work and function. So the technical people don’t have to bother, they can fully focus on the car and on the performance.

“With that, the capabilities that Simon offers didn’t fit in that system. Simon did a fantastic job through the change of ownership, to keep the team together. I think that’s always a very critical situation for a team, and the team can’t fall apart and get in a dip. He did a fantastic job keeping the team together, and we’re very thankful for that.”

Read Also:

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said his role was “no different” as a result of Roberts’ exit, only that he reported to Demaison instead of Roberts.

“From the point of view of bringing all the technical team under one roof, if you like, it's probably a good thing,” Roberts said.

“It’s how we would normally have done it, how we did it under Paddy [Lowe]. So, yeah, I think day-to-day, nothing for me changes.”

Williams has undergone numerous changes since its sale to US investment fund Dorilton Capital last summer that helped rescue the team from financial uncertainty.

Ex-VW motorsport boss Capito joined in December to head up the new management structure, which he is looking to complete by bringing in a new sporting director.

Capito said the team had already received “very good applications” for the role, but that prior F1 experience was not essential.

“I think that it’s not necessarily needed,” Capito said. “Sometimes it’s good to have a view from outside. I think I saw [McLaren team principal] Andreas Seidl’s interview from last week, where he said the reason he can do this job is because he’s been outside of Formula 1!"

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

Previous article

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

Next article

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

22h
2
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

3
Formula 1

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

6h
4
BRC

Gough, Williamson R & M Welsh Rally note

Latest news
Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

32m
Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

2h
Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

2h
Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

2h
The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

2h
Latest videos
France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis 14:39
Formula 1
1h

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP 04:47
Formula 1
3h

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments 00:52
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
20h

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher may need to 00:44
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’ French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Williams More from
Williams
Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams French GP
Formula 1

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

Russell: F1 performance secondary to survival at old Williams
Formula 1

Russell: F1 performance secondary to survival at old Williams

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
6h
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

Gough, Williamson R & M Welsh Rally note
BRC BRC

Gough, Williamson R & M Welsh Rally note

Latest news

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.