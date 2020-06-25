Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

shares
comments
Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 9:30 AM

Williams will unveil its new Formula 1 livery on Friday morning, with just one week to go until the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The Grove-based outfit split with title sponsor ROKiT last month for unspecified reasons, which has prompted a rethink of its colour scheme.

In a tweet on Thursday, Williams said that the new livery would be launched at 9am on Friday morning – as it teased the reaction from its drivers.

Looking at images of the car, Nicholas Latifi said that it looked 'sharp', while George Russell said it was 'smart'.

With Williams on the search for investors to help secure its long-term future, it has also been looking for replacement sponsors in the short term.

Read Also:

Speaking last month, deputy team principal Claire Williams hoped that a tie-up with sports agency 1920 Worldwide would help it attract fresh partners.

"We're working with a new agency, and we're very much redeveloping the way in which we go and take Williams to market, and we have huge confidence in that," she said.

"Williams has always done a good job of attracting new partners into our sport, into our team and I believe and have every confidence that we will continue to do so. This is a great brand. It is a great team. And we're on a very exciting journey."

 

 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

