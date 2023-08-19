Subscribe
Previous / F1 Dutch GP promotes inclusivity and clamps down on flare use
Formula 1 News

Williams won't sacrifice F1 future for "a millisecond more" from 2023 car

Williams team principal James Vowles says he will prioritise investing in the team's future over "putting even a millisecond more" on the team's 2023 Formula 1 car.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Vowles was headhunted by Williams owners Dorilton from Mercedes at the start of this year to oversee a total rebuild of the struggling squad.

He soon impressed on the American investment firm that Williams' overhaul would take years as it is lagging behind its midfield rivals in many areas of its Grove base's infrastructure.

Despite its predicament, Williams has grabbed some standout results with lead driver Alex Albon in 2023 thanks to its efficient FW45, which shines at low-downforce circuits.

But speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Vowles says he would do nothing to sacrifice the team's long-term progress for its 2023 performance level.

"My interest isn't on this year. It's not even on next year. My interest is putting in place structures and systems for '25, '26 and beyond," Vowles explained.

"The reason why I explain that to the whole organisation and to tell everyone publicly is the following: It is so easy because that's what Formula 1 is, to be caught in the moment and do everything you can to make the moment better.

"But if you're sacrificing even a little sliver of what's in the future, you're doing the wrong thing."

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

Photo by: Williams

That presents a philosophical shift for Williams, which has dragged itself through several years of short-term survival due to underinvestment until Dorilton purchased the historic team in 2020.

"What this team's been very good at for many years is focusing on the now. And the now only makes you good for a very short moment in time and you fall back," Vowles warned.

"Even other teams that we've mentioned are doing a very good job mid-term, but if you do a very, very good job in the long-term, you make a jump. That jump becomes established for a longer period of time.

"Treat it as endurance training for running. That endurance training will pay you dividends. Even if you stop running for two weeks, you'll still be there. You can do sprints and you'll be absolutely amazing at sprints for a period of time. But stop, and it will fall away just as quickly. We're about setting up the long-term pace of things."

That does not mean Williams will give up on 2023, as Albon and rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant are still expected to do well at next month's Italian Grand Prix at high-speed Monza. The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, on a street circuit lacking high-downforce corners, could also be an opportunity for the team to consolidate its joint seventh place in the constructors' standings.

"With the car we have, always at race weekends, I'll do my utmost, as will the team, to get every point we can out of it. It doesn't preclude that," Vowles added.

"What it does preclude though is that if you gave me a chance between putting even a millisecond more on this year's car, or investing in the future, it's a very clear decision which way to go."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Dutch GP promotes inclusivity and clamps down on flare use
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Austin's US GP "not changing recipe" amid F1's Miami and Vegas hype

Austin's US GP "not changing recipe" amid F1's Miami and Vegas hype

Formula 1

Austin's US GP "not changing recipe" amid F1's Miami and Vegas hype Austin's US GP "not changing recipe" amid F1's Miami and Vegas hype

Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination

Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination Horner dismisses Red Bull complacency fears amid unprecedented F1 domination

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Williams More from
Williams
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023

Formula 1

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023 Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for P7 in F1 2023

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Formula 1

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023 Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Latest news

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP Zarco close to finalising LCR Honda MotoGP move at Austrian GP

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries

Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries

SF Super Formula
Motegi

Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe