All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1

Wolff: It's time to stop “flirting” with Verstappen

Toto Wolff says Mercedes’ 2025 line-up being sorted means focus is on its drivers for future, not Max Verstappen

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team at the Press Conference

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team at the Press Conference

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the time is right to stop “flirting” with Max Verstappen now that his squad’s Formula 1 driver line-up is sorted.

In the wake of Lewis Hamilton announcing his departure from Mercedes at the end of this season, Wolff held numerous discussions with the Verstappen camp earlier this year about a potential switch.

Wolff was hoping that the early season turmoil within Red Bull following the allegations made against team boss Christian Horner, allied to questions over the squad’s long-term competitiveness, could tempt Verstappen to make a move.

But with the talks going nowhere, and Mercedes increasingly impressed with junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s progress in testing this year, the interest in a Verstappen swoop fell away.

Read Also:

Ahead of this year’s Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that Antonelli would step up as Hamilton’s replacement ahead of what the squad hopes is the start of a long-term relationship.

With Antonelli slotted in alongside George Russell, Mercedes has talked of a driver line-up that it expects to have in place for years – which is why Wolff sees no need to be active with Verstappen anymore.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about thoughts on his approach to Verstappen’s future, Wolff said: “We're sitting back.

“I think I've expressed it before, and we have a similar view also from Max's side: you've got to put faith in your drivers or in your team. You need to give it the maximum support you can to make it a success. And only if things go really wrong, you will consider other opportunities.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, celebrate in Parc Ferme

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, celebrate in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“For me, it's like flirting outside whilst you're making your relationship work. It doesn't work, I'm not flirting outside.

“Only if I want to have a change, or consider a change, I would seek a conversation. And it is the same on his side. We're pretty aligned in our values on that I think.”

While Mercedes sees Antonelli as someone for the very long term, the future of Russell has been the subject of interest – with Red Bull suggesting he could be a candidate for the Milton Keynes squad when his current contracts expires at the end of 2025.

But Wolff sees Russell as an integral part of Mercedes for years to come, and thinks he will revel in the fresh challenge of going up against the young Antonelli.

“George has a similar trajectory in terms of karting and junior formula, and George was the first Mercedes junior that joined us,” added Wolff. “He's still our Mercedes driver.

“We don't make a big difference [between him and Antonelli]. Emotionally, we give them the same support. Nothing changes.

“Every top driver in F1 knows that he needs to compete against their team-mate, whether he's young or old. George's team-mate has been Lewis Hamilton, the greatest driver of all time, for three years.

“So he will be just fine competing against one of the youngest, who comes in with great expectations.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive: The inside story of Antonelli's first F1 test
Next article Marko: Red Bull will consider its juniors, not Russell, for the future

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

Formula 1
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Two senior FIA figures depart governing body

Two senior FIA figures depart governing body

Formula 1
Two senior FIA figures depart governing body
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Marko: Verstappen has to be taken seriously on threat to quit F1

Marko: Verstappen has to be taken seriously on threat to quit F1

Formula 1
Marko: Verstappen has to be taken seriously on threat to quit F1
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Exclusive: The inside story of Antonelli's first F1 test

Exclusive: The inside story of Antonelli's first F1 test

Formula 1
Exclusive: The inside story of Antonelli's first F1 test
Hamilton strategy 'battle' puts Mercedes in spotlight - but forget conspiracy theories

Hamilton strategy 'battle' puts Mercedes in spotlight - but forget conspiracy theories

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton strategy 'battle' puts Mercedes in spotlight - but forget conspiracy theories
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty
How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defense

How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defense

Indy IndyCar
How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defense
The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero

The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero
Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

Prime

Discover prime content
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia