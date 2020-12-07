Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2 reveals entry list for Bahrain post-season test

shares
comments
Formula 2 reveals entry list for Bahrain post-season test
By:

Formula 2 has revealed the official entry list for the three-day post-season test that gets underway on Bahrain’s grand prix layout on Tuesday.

The line-up provides an early indication of how the 2021 grid could look like, with several drivers stepping up from Formula 3 and existing F2 drivers moving to other teams.

As speculated, Hitech will turn into an unofficial Red Bull junior team, fielding Juri Vips and F3 race winner Liam Lawson across the three days. This would mark Vips' first outing in an F2 car since he deputised for Sean Gelael - who doesn't feature on the entry list - for four rounds at DAMS.

Gelael's full-season DAMS' teammate Dan Ticktum will instead test for Carlin, taking the seat that is set to be vacated by Yuki Tsunoda ahead of his Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri in 2021. Jehan Daruvala, who is also backed by Red Bull and capped off the season with a victory in the second Bahrain sprint race, will retain the other seat at Carlin.

Ferrari-backed Marcus Armstrong and Williams tester Roy Nissany will form an all new line-up at DAMS for the three-day test, moving across from ART and MP Motorsport respectively.

Armstrong's place at ART will be taken by Theo Pourchaire, who finished second in this year's F3 standings with the team and made his F2 debut with HWA in the Bahrain double header.

MP Motorsport, meanwhile, will test with this year's Charouz racer Louis Deletraz and Lirim Zendeli, the latter moving up from F3.

This year's championship runner-up Callum Ilott will get one day of running with Charouz, with David Beckmann and Guilherme Samaia also driving for the team.

Roberto Merhi will return behind the wheel of an F2 car with HWA for the first time since his 2018 campaign with MP Motorsport and Campos, and will test alongside Matteo Nannini, the nephew of ex-Minardi and Benetton F1 driver Alessandro. 

Logan Sargeant is another F3 driver to be confirmed for the test, joining Campos Racing alongside Ralph Boschung, who has already secured a seat with the team for 2021.

F2 rookie sensation Felipe Drugovich will make his UNI-Virtuosi debut following the news that he will race for the outfit next season, with the other seat to be shared by Guanyu Zhou (day 1 and 2) and Clement Novalak (day 3).

Prema will take part in the test with its 2021 line-up comprising four-time race winner Robert Shwartzman and newly-crowned FIA F3 champion Oscar Piastri.

F2 test line-up:

  DRIVER TEAM
1 DAMS Roy Nissany
2   Marcus Armstrong
3 UNI-Virtuosi Guanyu Zhou D1 / D2
    Clement Novalak D3
4   Felipe Drugovich
5 ART Grand Prix Théo Pourchaire
6   Christian Lundgaard
7 Carlin Jehan Daruvala
8   Dan Ticktum
9 Campos Racing Ralph Boschung
10   Logan Sargeant
11 Charouz Racing System Callum Ilott D1
    David Beckmann D2 / D3
12   David Beckmann D1
    Guilherme Samaia D2 / D3
14 MP Motorsport Lirim Zendeli
15   Louis Delétraz
16 BWT HWA RACELAB Roberto Merhi
17   Matteo Nannini
20 PREMA Racing Oscar Piastri
21   Robert Shwartzman
22 Trident Clément Novalak D1 / D2
    Bent Viscaal D3
23   Marino Sato
24 Hitech Grand Prix Jüri Vips
25   Liam Lawson
Series FIA F2

Series FIA F2
Author Rachit Thukral

