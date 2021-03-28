Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
05 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Warm Up in
02 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

By:
, News editor

Juri Vips has described his luck as “laughable” this weekend after a technical issue robbed him a strong chance of victory in the second Formula 2 sprint race in Bahrain.

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

The Red Bull junior has faced an eventful opening round so far having been disqualified from Friday’s qualifying results after the undertray fins on his Hitech Grand Prix car were found to have breached technical regulations.

As a result, Vips, who was fifth fastest, had to start the opening race from the back of the grid, but managed to power his way to 10th spot, guaranteeing the Estonian pole for Race 2.

Vips was then well placed to take a victory having pitted for soft tyres under a late Safety Car and was reeling in leader Guanyu Zhou, on worn tyres, in the final laps.

However, while poised to attack, a downshift issue struck which saw him trundle home in 16th position.

“Don’t know what I’ve done to deserve the luck I’ve had but it’s been almost laughable this weekend,” Vips posted on Instagram.

“Got disqualified from qualifying where we were P5 for something which made us slower rather give an advantage but fair enough rules is rules.

“Started 22nd and last in Race 1, finished 10th which was the target because that gave us pole position for Race 2, was second but in a position to take an easy victory with a big tyre advantage on the leader but then had a to retire the car due to a technical issue not allowing me to downshift.

“Still got a race today where we start last so will keep my head up and send it.”

Read Also:

Vips was not the only driver to suffer technical issues on Saturday as three drivers suffered mechanical retirements in Race 1.

The most high profile of those being Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix) who suddenly slowed due to a technical issue while running strongly in second position. The teenager’s exit triggered the second virtual safety car period.

Marcus Armstrong stopped on track on lap 3 with what the team has described as an engine issue, causing the first stoppage in the race. During that virtual safety car period Ralph Boschung also pulled off the road with a problem.

The series has faced reliability concerns with the current generation Dallara-Mecachrome car since it was introduced in 2018, and even last year technical gremlins had to be addressed by the category after the opening round in Austria.

Race 1 winner Liam Lawson suggested that surprisingly high temperatures may have contributed to the retirements earlier in the day.

“For us we did have few little issues but luckily for us it was in testing so far we have been quite okay apart from obviously Juri ’s issue after quali,” said Lawson, when asked by Motorsport.com if he was concerned by the retirements.

“I think it is normal and in the past there have been a few issues with these cars and also it could to do with the massive temperature we had.

“On the grid I don’t know about the other guys but we had really really high temperatures with the oil and water on the grid, maybe it something to do with that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

Previous article

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

46min
2
Formula 1

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

10h
3
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati

15h
4
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Single-car qualifying in Denver and Miami announced

5
Formula 1

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

16h
Latest news
"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
F2

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

34m
Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career
F2

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

1h
Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

12h
Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
F2

Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

15h
Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win
F2

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

22h
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019

Trending Today

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati

CHAMPCAR/CART: Single-car qualifying in Denver and Miami announced
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Single-car qualifying in Denver and Miami announced

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Latest news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.