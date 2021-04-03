Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP4 in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3
FIA F3 / Testing report

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing

By:

Alexandr Smolyar topped the timesheet on the first day of Formula 3 testing in Austria on Saturday, taking P1 in the last 20 minutes of the session.

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing

The ART Grand Prix driver, who re-signed for the team for 2021, was the only one to set a time below 1m19 all day at the Red Bull Ring, with a best lap of 1m18.894s.

Carlin’s Jonny Edgar took second place with a time of 1m19.036s, with Smolyar’s teammate and Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti taking third with a time of 1m19.056.

Hitech Grand Prix rookie and Red Bull junior Jak Crawford came in fourth, with a time of 1m19.085s.

Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger had been leading the afternoon session until the last 20 minutes, but eventually finished in fifth, with a time of 1m19.110s.

There were several reminders to respect track limits at turns 1, 3, 9 and 10 during the afternoon session, with Smolyar, Edgar and HWA's Matteo Nannini among those to have lap times deleted.

ART GP’s Juan Manuel Correa, making an incredible comeback to F3 after suffering serious injuries in the shocking crash at Spa in 2019 which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, came 15th overall, with a time of 1m19.456s.

The morning session was led by Trident’s Clement Novalak, with a 1m19.162 – the sixth fastest time of the day.

MP Motorsport took the second and third fastest spots of the session, with Caio Collet and Victor Martins respectively.

The session was red flagged towards the end, after a crash at Turn 8 from HWA’s Oliver Rasmussen, but resumed with around ten minutes to go.

Testing is taking place across Saturday and Sunday, with a morning and afternoon session on each day and a total of 12 hours of track time available across the weekend.

Teams will be testing their cars on Pirelli’s medium compound with each driver assigned six sets tyres for the test.

There will be two more weekends of testing, both in Spain – one before and after the season's first round supporting the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on 7-9 May.

Sessions will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya on 21-22 April ahead of the season opener, with the third test being held after the first round at the Jerez circuit on 12-13 May.

shares
comments

Related video

British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3

Previous article

British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Author Megan White

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

9h
2
Other open wheel

S5000 evaluating push-to-pass with updated V8 engine

3
NASCAR Cup

Rockingham Kodak Racing Preview

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Latest news
ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing
FIA F3

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing

27m
British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3
FIA F3

British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3

Mar 31, 2021
FIA F3 announces test sessions for 2021 season
FIA F3

FIA F3 announces test sessions for 2021 season

Mar 26, 2021
Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series
F2

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series

Mar 22, 2021
Correa still in “pain” but encouraged by comeback F3 test
FIA F3

Correa still in “pain” but encouraged by comeback F3 test

Feb 27, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 2

Trending Today

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

S5000 evaluating push-to-pass with updated V8 engine
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 evaluating push-to-pass with updated V8 engine

Rockingham Kodak Racing Preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Rockingham Kodak Racing Preview

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Latest news

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Testing report

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing

British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3

FIA F3 announces test sessions for 2021 season
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

FIA F3 announces test sessions for 2021 season

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.