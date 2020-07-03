Top events
FIA F3 / Spielberg / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 1:13 PM

ART Grand Prix driver Sebastian Fernandez grabbed pole position at the last gasp for the opening round of the FIA Formula 3 Championship at the Red Bull Ring.

The Spanish-Venezuelan driver, who failed to score a point in the 2019 season, has added speed to his spectacular style, and that was enough for him to pip Lirim Zendeli to the four points on offer for pole by 0.016 seconds.

Trident driver Zendeli was another to have a disappointing 2019 campaign, in his case with the Charouz-run Sauber Junior Team, but the 2018 German Formula 4 champion sprang to the top of the times after everyone fitted their second sets of Pirellis, and was only beaten by Fernandez after the chequered flag fell.

Logan Sargeant was at the top of the order on his first competitive outing with Prema Racing when everyone had completed their opening runs.

But the American found himself dropping behind not only Fernandez and Zendeli, but also Prema teammate Oscar Piastri, to finish in fourth place.

Reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion Piastri therefore led the F3 rookie contingent in third in a session that featured heavy traffic, with 30 drivers all attempting to find a clear space on a lap of just 79s duration.

Piastri set his time while running very close to ex-FRenault rival Alexander Smolyar, potentially costing him downforce in the corners at the end of the lap.

Like the Trident drivers, HWA's Jake Hughes made an early run for it on his second set of tyres, joining the circuit while the majority were still sitting in the pits.

That tactic led to a remarkable turnaround for the F3 veteran, who vaulted up the order from 23rd to briefly top the times, and ended the session in fifth.

Reigning Formula Regional European title winner Frederik Vesti made it all three Prema drivers in the top six, recovering from a spin exiting the final corner on his first set of tyres.

David Beckmann made a very commendable return to F3 competition with Trident, after a late deal to replace Devlin DeFrancesco. Despite missing the testing earlier this year, the German edged out Piastri to top free practice early on Friday, and was a solid seventh in qualifying.

Alex Peroni, who will start his first race this weekend since his horrific shunt at Monza last September, took eighth with Campos Racing, while 2019 Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor will line up ninth in his MP Motorsport car.

Completing the top 10 was the highly impressive 16-year-old Czech Roman Stanek, who did a late deal with Charouz Racing System to replace Niko Kari.

Formula 4 star Stanek, who has never even tested an FIA F3 car, went third in free practice before planting himself 10th in qualifying.

There was bad news for Charouz, however, with its car of new Red Bull Junior Igor Fraga restricted to just a couple of laps – he will line up on the back row alongside fellow Brazilian and Ferrari protege Enzo Fittipaldi.

Red Bull Ring F3 Qualifying Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 1'19.429
2 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 1'19.445 0.016
3 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.564 0.135
4 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.595 0.166
5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 1'19.618 0.189
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.676 0.247
7 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 1'19.693 0.264
8 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 1'19.709 0.280
9 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'19.809 0.380
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'19.826 0.397
11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.028 0.599
12 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.055 0.626
13 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.108 0.679
14 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.111 0.682
15 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 1'20.141 0.712
16 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.190 0.761
17 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.200 0.771
18 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'20.228 0.799
19 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'20.324 0.895
20 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.338 0.909
21 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.344 0.915
22 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.348 0.919
23 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.353 0.924
24 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'20.555 1.126
25 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 1'20.846 1.417
26 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed
United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.858 1.429
27 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 1'21.233 1.804
28 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 1'21.311 1.882
29 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 1'21.330 1.901
30 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'23.060 3.631
View full results
Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole
FIA F3 / FIA F3
48m
