Subscribe
Previous / Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix I News

Beckmann officially confirmed with Andretti for Formula E Jakarta

David Beckmann has officially been confirmed at Andretti Autosport for the upcoming Formula E event in Jakarta, replacing Andre Lotterer for the double-header.

Stefan Mackley
By:
David Beckmann, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

The 23-year-old German has acted as the team's reserve driver for the last two seasons and was always expected to fill in for Lotterer in Indonesia, as the three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner will spend the same weekend with Porsche's LMDh team in preparation for the 2023 edition of the race.

Beckmann most recently competed in two part-time seasons of Formula 2 in 2021 and 2022, achieving two podiums in that time, and earlier this year drove for the factory Porsche Formula E team in the rookie test following the Berlin E-Prix double-header.

"I'm super grateful for the opportunity to step in for Andre and represent the Andretti Formula E team in Jakarta," said Beckmann.

"Formula E is an incredibly competitive championship, and I'm excited to showcase my capabilities in this unique racing series.

"I would like to thank Michael Andretti and the team for trusting me with this responsibility. I'm going to give my best to achieve a successful outcome for everyone involved."

Beckmann will make his Formula E debut in the Jakarta double-header on 3-4 June and will partner Jake Dennis in the team, with the Briton currently third in the drivers' standings after finishing third in the latest round in Monaco.

David Beckmann, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

David Beckmann, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"David has proven himself as a highly talented driver and we are delighted to welcome him back into the team for the Jakarta E-Prix," said team principal Roger Griffiths.

"He was part of the team in Season 8 as the official reserve driver and he has not only demonstrated his capabilities during the Berlin Rookie Test, but also throughout the Porsche Motorsport development activities.

"He will be an excellent replacement for the double-header weekend.

"We knew from the outset that Andre's priorities lay within Porsche's LMDh sportscar squad and were therefore supportive of his commitments outside of Formula E.

"David's experience in both single-seater championships and as both the team's and TAG Heuer Porsche's Reserve and Development Driver will undoubtedly contribute to his seamless transition into the Formula E environment.

"We have full confidence in his ability to represent the team and have no doubt that he will make the most of this opportunity, contributing to our continued success in the championship."

shares
comments

Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

Formula E CEO Reigle to step down from role

Formula E CEO Reigle to step down from role

Formula E

Formula E CEO Reigle to step down from role Formula E CEO Reigle to step down from role

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Latest news

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Honda has "no objections" over Alonso despite chequered F1 past

Honda has "no objections" over Alonso despite chequered F1 past

F1 Formula 1

Honda has "no objections" over Alonso despite chequered F1 past Honda has "no objections" over Alonso despite chequered F1 past

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

F1 Formula 1

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

How Tsuboi has finally unlocked his Super Formula potential

How Tsuboi has finally unlocked his Super Formula potential

SF Super Formula
Autopolis

How Tsuboi has finally unlocked his Super Formula potential How Tsuboi has finally unlocked his Super Formula potential

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe