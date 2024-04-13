All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula E Misano ePrix I

Da Costa: Misano Formula E win "came at right time" as replacement pressure grows

Antonio Felix da Costa claims victory in the Misano E-Prix “came at the right time” following speculation prior to the event that he will be dropped by Porsche in Formula E.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The Portuguese driver claimed his first Formula E win in more than a year during the all-electric championship’s inaugural race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Ahead of the event, da Costa’s place within the Porsche team was thrown into doubt as reports circulated that Abt’s Nico Muller had tested the team’s Gen3 machine with a view to racing for the German manufacturer next year.

While Muller declined to comment on the rumours when asked by Motorsport.com ahead of the event, pressure has been growing on da Costa after a poor start to the season.

The 2019-20 Formula E champion failed to score points in the opening three rounds in 2024, before taking sixth in Sao Paulo and fourth in Tokyo ahead of the double-header in Misano.

“There are a lot of people in this team that are with me and they helped me get to this place and turn it around,” said da Costa after his first Formula E win since Cape Town last year.

“I think the last three weekends we’ve been building nice momentum.

“To be honest I’m not really surprised. I knew we could make this happen, but it’s hard to keep a smile on your face when you’re trying to convince everyone this is possible.

“It came at the right time.”

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Da Costa took victory having hit the front of the field three laps from the end with a pass on new championship leader Oliver Rowland.

The 28-lap race proved to be chaotic as drivers attempted to save energy in the slipstream, with multiple position changes occurring almost every lap which meant staying out of trouble was a priority until the closing stages.

“That was exactly what we expected to be honest, you can only foresee so much,” added da Costa.

“Every corner, every lap, every straight you have to be completely on full alert to try and react to what the other 21 guys decided to do.

“Awareness is probably the key word of the day, keeping front wings on the car and at the same time being efficient.

"It went good for us today, very easily can go wrong but I’m pleased with how we approached it.

“I was freestyling out there. There were laps where they didn’t really go to plan, but I guess it was the same for everyone.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Misano E-Prix: Da Costa beats Rowland to victory after chaotic race
Next article Wehrlein questions value of qualifying for "weird" peloton-style Formula E racing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win

Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win
Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win

Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Latest news

'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Circuit Of The Americas
MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas
Jimmie Johnson on the Next Gen: "You can’t slip and slide this car"

Prime

Discover prime content
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia