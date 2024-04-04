Daytona winner Campbell gets Porsche Formula E practice outing in Misano
Daytona 24 Hours victor Matt Campbell will get his first taste of a Formula E car at Misano this month.
Shameem Fahath
Campbell has been nominated by Porsche for the rookie-only practice session ahead of the Misano E-Prix on 12 April on the back of an impressive start to his 2024 campaign.
The Australian kicked off the new year with a victory in Porsche Penske Motorsport’s 963 LMDh in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s blue-riband Daytona round, before following that up with another overall triumph in the Bathurst 12 Hour.
He also helped Porsche score a double podium in the Qatar 1812Km World Endurance Championship event, as the German manufacturer scored a historic 1-3 result in only its second year in the Hypercar class.
The FE practice outing in Italy will mark Campbell’s first appearance in a single-seater since he last took part in the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2013, before switching to sportscar championships with Porsche one-make series such as the Carrera Cup and the Supercup.
Apart from Campbell, two other drivers will get a chance to sample the Porsche 99X during the 2024 Formula E season.
Reigning DTM champion Thomas Preining, also a member of the factory Porsche roster like Campbell, and Formula 2 race winner Dennis Hauger will take the wheel of the 99X in the Berlin rookie test on 13 May.
The one-day test will follow the Berlin E-Prix double-header and will provide a major opportunity for newcomers to test a Gen3 car during a race weekend.
Preining, whose stock has risen since he steered Porsche to a triple title success in the DTM with Manthey EMA last year, previously tested a Gen2 car at Marrakesh in March 2020.
For Hauger, however, who kicked off his third season in F2 in Bahrain last month, it would be a first run in an FE car.
Porsche currently leads the drivers’ championship with Pascal Wehrlein following last weekend’s Tokyo E-Prix, while it is also fighting neck-to-neck with Jaguar in the teams’ standings as well as the new manufacturers' trophy.
However, Wehrlein’s team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa languishes in 11th place after a nightmare start to the season, leading to questions about his future.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell
Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
Latest news
Komatsu insists no ‘bull***t smokescreen’ over Haas F1 form prediction
2024 NASCAR Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Leclerc marks 10th anniversary of Bianchi accident with tribute F1 helmet
Why Ferrari might not repeat Melbourne F1 form in Japan
Prime
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments