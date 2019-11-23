Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix II / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race
By:
Nov 23, 2019, 1:27 PM

Alexander Sims led a BMW Andretti 1-2 in the second incident-filled race of Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix, but his teammate Maximilian Gunther’s result is under threat of a post-race penalty.

Sims led the race from pole – his second of the event – and although the start passed by without incident, the rest of the race was heavily disrupted by a series of clashes in the pack.

In the early stages, Sims led ahead of Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi, who had started second, Audi’s Lucas di Grassi and Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah).

Sims controlled the pace at the head of the pack – edging clear from his pursues while maintaining his energy levels compared to his rivals, a consideration that cost him in the first race on Friday.

He used his first attack mode on lap seven of what would become a 30-lap race, which boosted his advantage before the first flash point of the race occurred.

At the Turn 18 overtaking spot – the race’s first corner at the end of the main straight – da Costa, who had previously muscled his way past di Grassi at that turn, clipped Buemi just past the apex and spun the Nissan driver around.

Buemi plummeted down the order but rejoined the action in wildly unsafe manner that forced many drivers to take avoiding actions – and he was later given a time-penalty for his actions, while da Costa was given a drivethrough for causing a collision.

On lap 13 da Costa took his first attack mode and slipped behind di Grassi, but he attacked at the first corner of the next tour, which sparked the next incident.

As di Grassi checked up on the corner exit he was attacked around the outside by race one winner Sam Bird, who then lost momentum and was attacked in turn by Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.

Evans and Bird collided as they ran through the long right-hand Turn 4 – with Evans later handed a drivethrough over the clash – and Bird lost more ground on the slippery outside line and was hit from behind by Pascal Werhlein as he ran through the next corner, which put him into the wall and out.

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06, car after crashing

Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06, car after crashing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The safety car was deployed and Sims’ advantage was erased, and when it came in there was further chaos as several drivers – including Sims for his second activation – took the attack mode before passing the safety car line.

Da Costa slowed and allowed Sims back through but Gunther made up a number of places to leap into front-running contention and hit the rear of Stoffel Vandoorne’s car on the inside of the attack mode zone, which broke his right-front wheel cover off.

The restart is currently being investigated by the FIA.

Sims then led from di Grassi as da Costa served his drivethrough, but not long later the safety car returned when Robin Frijns lost the rear of his car in the downhill first sector and hit the wall at Turn 9, where he was stranded.

The race then restarted before Frijns car had been craned away and a full course yellow was hastily brought in to slow the pack again.

When the race did get going again on lap 22, di Grassi took his second attack mode, which dropped him to fourth behind Gunther and Vandoorne.

He used the higher power mode to take third from Vandoorne at Turn 18 on the following tour, but although he harried Gunther he could not get by before his speed advantage ran out.

Gunther marshalled the gap to di Grassi, which allowed Sims to run clear to take his first FE win after successfully navigating the chaos.

Di Grassi stayed ahead of Vandoorne, who had made his way up from 11th on the grid, to take third, with Edoardo Mortara taking fifth for Venturi Racing.

Oliver Rowland took sixth for Nissan after an immediate post-race penalty for overtaking under the safety car was handed to Porsche’s Andre Lotterer, who fell to 16th as a result.

Nyck de Vries rose to seventh despite starting 23rd, while Oliver Turvey ended up eighth thanks to Lotterer’s penalty and Buemi dropping to 14th despite crossing the line ahead of the NIO driver at the flag thanks to his own time penalty.

Daniel Abt, who served a drivethrough for a throttle map infraction early in the race, finished ninth, while Jaguar rookie James Calado took 10th and his first FE point from 21st on the grid.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne finished 11th after starting last thanks to his post-qualifying battery change penalty, but he could not capitalise on the chaos as he had to serve a 10-second stop-go, which was included in the same sanction.

Da Costa ended up 13th, while Wehrlein was 17th. Nico Muller pulled into the pits to retire late on.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport
2 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1.383
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 2.817
4 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 3.581
5 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 4.294
6 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
Japan Nissan e.dams 5.475
7 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 7.318
8 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 16.544
9 66 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 16.942
10 51 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 17.221
11 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 19.394
12 6 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 20.702
13 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 22.634
14 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Nissan e.dams 26.291
15 18 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 27.493
16 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 29.046
17 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 35.290
18 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 37.105
19 19 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 45.758
20 33 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'04.165
7 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 2 Laps
4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 12 Laps
2 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17 Laps
64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing
View full results
Next article
Vergne consigned to last on the grid by battery change

Previous article

Vergne consigned to last on the grid by battery change
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix II
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix II

Diriyah E-prix II

23 Nov - 23 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 3
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:40
08:40
Qualifying
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
07:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1

3h
2
Formula 1

Sainz relishing McLaren continuity after "weird" end at Renault

3
Drag

Australian drag racer killed at ANDRA meeting

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Terminator E: We'll be back! 00:20
Formula E

Terminator E: We'll be back!

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race

Vergne consigned to last on the grid by battery change
FE

Vergne consigned to last on the grid by battery change

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims bags another pole for BMW
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims bags another pole for BMW

Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice

Jani couldn't see starting lights in Riyadh opener
FE

Jani couldn't see starting lights in Riyadh opener

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.