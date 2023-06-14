Ford explains Formula E snub after launching Dakar project
Ford will continue to steer clear of Formula E amid the significant expansion of its global motorsport programme.
The brand has just announced another fully-fledged factory racing programme, with at least a two-year commitment to a Dakar Rally programme using the Ford Ranger.
That joins the growing list of Ford Performance programmes around the world, headlined by the impending entry to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing in 2026.
There are also factory programmes in NASCAR, Supercars and, as of next year, customer GT racing with the Mustang GT3 and GT4 cars.
But while full-electrification is one of the pillars of the Ford Performance philosophy, there are no plans for an electric racing programme.
Speaking to media during the Dakar announcement, Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook said that the brand would instead focus on its 'demonstrator' vehicles to showcase its prowess in electrification.
They include the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, the Cobra Jet 1400 drag car, and the SuperVan 4.
"Where we don't have the opportunity to race in what we think is a good or relevant full electric series, we take advantage of those demonstrators," said Rushbrook.
"[There are] no rules. They are rolling innovation labs that allow us to learn about high-performance, full-electric vehicles, and take that learning back to our road car programmes and also to take that electrified learning over to Formula 1."
Ford Ranger Raptor for 2024 Dakar Rally
Photo by: Ford
When pressed by Motorsport.com on why Formula E wasn't seen as a suitable platform for Ford, Rushbrook said: "Obviously if we wanted to be in Formula E, we would be in Formula E.
"When we look at the different reasons why we're in motorsports, we feel that for full-electrification, there's a better return in terms of what we're getting from those full-electric demonstrators than what's available from Formula E.
"That's not a direct knock on Formula E, they put on a lot of great racing. There has actually been some very entertaining racing this year.
"But what we see, for the spend we can put into these demonstrators, with no rules to limit what we can or cannot do, we can learn exactly what we want, in the way that we want, and put on a very compelling story in the way that we want to.
"My comment wasn't meant to knock any of the full electric series, it's just, we didn't think they are right for us for what we want to learn and the story we want to tell."
Latest news
Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July
Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July
Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future
Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future
Piastri: "Sharp" Webber helping probe McLaren F1 engineers
Piastri: "Sharp" Webber helping probe McLaren F1 engineers Piastri: "Sharp" Webber helping probe McLaren F1 engineers
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.