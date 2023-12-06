Formula E champion Dennis commits to multi-year deal with Andretti

The Briton, who clinched his maiden Formula E title on home soil back in July, was confirmed on Wednesday as having committed to Andretti with his previous contract set to expire at the end of 2024.

The 28-year-old took eleven podiums during the 2022/23 season, including wins in the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix and in Rome, en route to the title having spent three seasons with Andretti.

In his first year of Formula E and with the team, which was the BMW works entry in 2020/21, he finished third in the standings after taking two wins before securing another victory in London which helped him to sixth overall the following season.

“I began my Formula E journey with Andretti, and I'm excited to continue working with the team that has supported my career in this series," said Dennis.

“I’ve got immense respect for this team, and it will be an honour to continue as a driver for Andretti Global. The Gen3 era is an exciting time for us with the relationship with Porsche supplying the powertrain, which I won the title with last season.

“I'm super motivated for next year and feel certain that with the dedication, teamwork and investment I've seen over the past three years in the team that we'll be able to fight for more wins and success in the future.”

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / Motorsport Images Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Dennis most recently took part in FP1 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in his role as Red Bull’s simulator driver, a position he has held since 2018 when he also conducted test sessions that year in Spain and Hungary at the wheel of the RB14.

With Andretti pushing for a place in F1 – its application having been approved by the FIA and now in the hands of FOM – remaining with the team in Formula E could potentially mean further F1 opportunities for Dennis in the coming years.

Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Global, said: “Jake has played a pivotal role in our Formula E team’s recent success.

"Securing Jake's commitment underlines our shared vision for consistently competing for victories and championships, and we are confident that this extension will further strengthen our position on the global stage.

"We look forward to breaking more records and achieving new milestones together in the seasons ahead.”