Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Nick Cassidy revealed he’s “a bit sad” at not yet becoming a Formula E world champion and has been left ruing his inconsistent results in the 2025/26 campaign.

The 31-year-old is a series stalwart with 12 victories from six seasons leaving him joint-fifth on the all-time wins list, alongside 30 podiums and eight pole positions.

But the best he’s achieved is being a championship runner-up twice in 2023 and 2025, while 2024 saw him finish third after losing his 25-point lead across the final two race weekends.

This means he’s one of Formula E’s best drivers yet to win a title and although he could become champion at this weekend’s London finale, being 42 points behind leader Jake Dennis with 58 available makes it incredibly unlikely.

“I'm still proud, but I'm at the same time disappointed,” said the Citroen driver, who’s had previous stints at Envision and Jaguar.

“Within four years, I've driven for three different teams, but I've had the most wins, the most podiums and the most points of the Gen3 era - I just haven't won a championship!

“So, I'm personally a bit sad about that, but at the same time it's been the most successful part of my career and those stats are something that I should be proud of.

“I want to try again this weekend, another win in this building would be super cool, but yeah, it's a lot of good results without the big one.”

Nick Cassidy, Citroen Racing Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

The current 2025/26 season could be seen as a missed opportunity for the Kiwi, as he held the points lead after round two thanks to his win in Mexico City and third at the Sao Paulo opener.

But seven non-scores in the 13 races since - alongside three additional podiums - hurt his title charge, with Dennis, Mitch Evans, Pascal Wehrlein or reigning champion Oliver Rowland likely to take the crown in London.

“Honestly, to have five podiums this year is more than we expected,” added Cassidy. “I think that ultimately to still be within a shot of the championship in London means it's a strong year.

“We wish that it was probably a bit more consistent, like when you have this many podiums, it's clearly enough to be fighting for a championship normally.

“But there haven't been enough races with P5s to P8s, not quite consistent enough, so that's probably my main takeaway from the year.

“Overall pretty pleased, we've had some massive results, Mexico was super cool, pole in Jarama, so the highs have been fantastic, it's just not quite enough medium stuff.”