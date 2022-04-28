Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vancouver Formula E round cancelled, postponed to 2023 Next / Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Formula E unveils 'fighter jet inspired' Gen3 car

Formula E has unveiled its new Gen3 car, set to debut for the 2022-23 season, at Monaco’s Yacht Club ahead of this year’s E-Prix in the principality.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Formula E unveils 'fighter jet inspired' Gen3 car

The all-new car boasts a reworked design that Formula E states was inspired by the design of a fighter jet, and continues the championship’s ethos of developing a car specifically to race on the cast of street courses on the calendar.

This extends to a slightly shorter car to allow drivers to go wheel-to-wheel on a tight street course, with a reduction in weight of 60kg despite the increased quantity of parts on board.

The key feature of the Gen3 machinery lies in its increased power capability, with a new-generation drive motor producing 350kW at the rear axle, and under regen conditions now co-exists with a front-mounted standard-supply 250kW motor, meaning that the car can produce 600kW of regenerative power.

Formula E estimates that 40% of the race will be run under energy harvested on track, meaning that the car has a reduced battery capacity as a result.

There are also no rear brakes on the car, with its full stopping power for the rear axle handled by the motor under regen.

“Monaco is the spiritual home of motorsport and there is nowhere more fitting to unveil our Gen3 race car,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle.

“The Gen3 disrupts and challenges the conventions of motorsport, setting the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability without compromise.

“Together with the FIA, we are proud to reveal the Gen3 to Formula E fans and demonstrate to the wider sports industry how elite sport, high performance and sustainability can successfully co-exist in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“We cannot wait to see how our teams and drivers push the car to its limit in 2023.”

Formula E has also focused on employing sustainable materials within the construction of the Gen3 car, including the use of linen and recycled carbon fibre used in the lay-up of the bodywork.

Furthermore, the new tyres – as Hankook takes over the supply from Michelin for the incoming new rules cycle – continue to feed into the attention to sustainability, with natural rubber and recycled fibres contributing to more than a quarter of the materials used for construction.

The new batteries, produced by Williams Advanced Engineering, have been designed to be recycled at the end of their life, while any waste carbon fibre from the cars – including debris – can be recycled and reused for other purposes.

“The Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” added Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag.

“With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date.

“The eyes of the world are on the Principality for the Monaco E-Prix and we are proud to reveal a car that been two years in the making in the historic home of motorsport.”

Formula E Gen3 car
Formula E Gen3 car
1/6

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen3 car
Formula E Gen3 car
2/6

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen3 car
Formula E Gen3 car
3/6

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen3 car
Formula E Gen3 car
4/6

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen3 car
Formula E Gen3 car
5/6

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen3 car
Formula E Gen3 car
6/6

Photo by: FIA Formula E

shares
comments
Vancouver Formula E round cancelled, postponed to 2023
Previous article

Vancouver Formula E round cancelled, postponed to 2023
Next article

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Gen3 car unveil Prime
Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Latest news

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Giovinazzi hopes Monaco F1 knowledge will yield "better" FE weekend
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi hopes Monaco F1 knowledge will yield "better" FE weekend

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form
Formula E Formula E

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
23 h
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.