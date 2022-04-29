Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Next / De Vries explains new challenge of Gen3 Formula E car
Formula E News

TVR evaluating future Formula E entry following new sponsorship deal

British sportscar brand TVR is evaluating a potential Formula E entry, following its announcement of a collaboration with the championship at the Monaco and London E-Prix.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
TVR evaluating future Formula E entry following new sponsorship deal

As part of its return to producing cars, with an all-new Griffith model set for production in 2024, TVR also plans to introduce an electric variant in the following year as its first step into EV mobility.

The new Griffith features design from ex-Formula 1 engineer Gordon Murray, who penned the title-winning Brabham BT49 and BT52.

As part of its pledge to electric mobility, TVR hinted that it was investigating a return to racing and will be privy to Friday's discussion between Formula E's manufacturers over the direction of the Gen4 car.

TVR was purchased in 2013 by businessman Les Edgar, following a lean period under Russian ownership in which no new cars were produced, while the Welsh government purchased a three-percent stake in the business and supplied a commercial loan to help secure jobs as TVR hopes to complete its renovations of a new production facility in Ebbw Vale.

"As a sports car company, we need to be in racing; all sportscar companies need to prove their mettle," Edgar explained.

"Racing is one of the ways to do that. And the pressure that racing at the level that Formula E brings to ensure that you're at an optimal position with your manufacturing processes, the use of energy is phenomenal, and we're embracing that whole challenge to help us to design and develop future TVRs.

"We're not a big manufacturer but certainly we can fight alongside the greats.

"So we're really, really looking forward to the opportunity for us to prove to you and the rest of the world how good a car company TVR can be."

Asked if TVR is going to enter Formula E with its own team, chief executive Jim Berriman explained that the brand was first focusing on the impact that the company has with its sponsorship obligations, but suggested that TVR was looking to make a return to racing.

The brand had previously competed in motorsport around the turn of the century in GT racing with its Tuscan and Cerbera Speed 12 models.

"We're excited to see what impact we have," said Berriman.

"We're really looking forward to July when we can be back on home turf in London, and making a bit of noise around there. We'll just see how it goes.

"But we're a sportscar brand. You race on Sunday and sell on Monday. So that's what we're going to do, eventually. But let's see how it pans out.

Read Also:

"We're going to be getting involved [in the Gen4 discussions,] just carefully listening and watching. This is our first formal step into this arena.

"So really we'll backseat for a while to see how well the partners working together; we're really excited to see the new tech involved in Gen 3.

"We've been talking to a lot of the partners behind the scenes in any case, as we prepare our EV future. So it's going to be important for us, and we'll just see what the appeal is there, what the options are, where the general trend is going, and then evaluate on how to get involved."

shares
comments
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?
Previous article

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?
Next article

De Vries explains new challenge of Gen3 Formula E car

De Vries explains new challenge of Gen3 Formula E car
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Gen3 car unveil Prime
Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Latest news

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Giovinazzi hopes Monaco F1 knowledge will yield "better" FE weekend
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi hopes Monaco F1 knowledge will yield "better" FE weekend

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form
Formula E Formula E

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
23 h
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.