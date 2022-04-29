Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / TVR evaluating future Formula E entry following new sponsorship deal Next / Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

De Vries explains new challenge of Gen3 Formula E car

Nyck de Vries reckons the Gen3 Formula E car will offer more of a challenge for the teams and drivers to work with, owing to the difference in technology.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
De Vries explains new challenge of Gen3 Formula E car

The Gen3 car will be the first Formula E challenger with a front-mounted motor used primarily for regeneration, adding 250kW of regen capacity to the 350kW drive motor at the rear.

In addition, the car also has no rear brakes, and relies solely on the drive motor to provide the requisite stopping power at the rear of the car.

This will give engineers more work to do in terms of writing their software to extract the right level of performance in the car, and in applying the right level of braking the motor when the driver begins to lift for the corners.

Mercedes driver De Vries paid tribute to the overall launch of the new car concept, and explained some of the areas which will yield the biggest challenge to the teams.

"I think Formula E did an amazing job launching it, they really created a buzz around it and I think it was a great event," de Vries said.

"Technically, it's also very interesting and challenging for teams and drivers.

"I think with having a front motor that is only regen-ing and not having a front diff, so to find the interaction, the right interaction between the front and the rear axle is going to be very interesting.

"Obviously, there's no real physical brake disc on the rear axle as well."

Jaguar Racing Gen3 camo concept

Jaguar Racing Gen3 camo concept

Photo by: Jaguar Racing

De Vries also explained suggestions that Formula E may begin to introduce some form of in-race pitstop, potentially to introduce mid-race charging.

This has been unconfirmed by Formula E, but remained a topic of conversation among the drivers in their discussions over Gen3.

"The changes on the sporting side, yeah, I'm welcoming very much as well, potentially doing a pitstop," he said.

"I think that will be really cool to just create a bit more strategy because everything is so compressed now of course, the attack modes are a strategy element, but I feel like it's a bit more artificial than a real kind of pitstop.

"The aesthetics are a little different and abstract, quite square. So yeah, I guess we maybe need to get used to that a little bit. But yeah, I think with anything that is new, there's always a bit of resistance."

Envision's Robin Frijns was less enamoured with the design of the car, but was nonetheless looking forward to trying the car out for the first time.

"It's... interesting!" Frijns noted.

"I think for what the car produces in terms of power I think it's good for racing. How it looks, it's not really my taste to be honest. But maybe others like it.

Read Also:

"Definitely [looking forward to driving it] - more power, obviously it's lighter. I really want to try it out, it has different tyres so we'll have to get used to them and how they react.

"But for sure it's going to be different, the question is how much. The good thing about it is that it handles pretty well. So I'm looking forward to getting started."

shares
comments

Related video

TVR evaluating future Formula E entry following new sponsorship deal
Previous article

TVR evaluating future Formula E entry following new sponsorship deal
Next article

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Gen3 car unveil Prime
Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Latest news

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa cannot "lean" on last year's Monaco result for 2022 win

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa fastest overall in Formula E practice

Giovinazzi hopes Monaco F1 knowledge will yield "better" FE weekend
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi hopes Monaco F1 knowledge will yield "better" FE weekend

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form
Formula E Formula E

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
23 h
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.