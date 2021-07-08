Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

Earlier this April, the Vancouver City Council voted in favour of partnering with Montreal-based One Stop Strategy Group for an FE race in the third biggest metropolitan area of Canada, with a venue proposed in the False Creek region.

The sport’s regulatory body has now confirmed that FE will return to Canada, for the first time since 2016, with the inaugural Vancouver E-Prix provisionally scheduled for July 2, forming a two-part American leg along with New York.

South Africa’s legislative capital Cape Town has also earned a place on next season's schedule, with the race currently earmarked for February 26.

As expected, South Korea will bring the campaign to a close with a pair of races to be held on August 13-14 as part of the Seoul Fest celebrations in the capital.

There are changes elsewhere too on the calendar, with Monaco retaining its slot on April 30. Previously, FE and Monaco Historics meetings have alternated on a biennial basis, but the all-electric championship was believed to be working on hosting races every year in Monte Carlo following the success of this year’s event at a revised version of the full grand prix circuit.

Meanwhile, China will play host to an FE race for the first time since the 2019 Sanya E-Prix on March 19, although the venue for this is yet to be confirmed. FE CEO Jamie Reigle told Motorsport.com last month that Sanya remains the series' primary target but other cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu remain under evaluation.

Apart from China, there’s also a to-be-confirmed slot on the weekend of June 4, less than a month after the Berlin race that has been moved back to May.

FE will return to its preferred Mexico City location on February 12 following this year's event at the Puebla circuit.

Intriguingly, both Jakarta and Eindhoven are absent from the calendar, despite strongly being linked to debut races in 2022. However, one of those could still theoretically secure a spot on the TBA date.

Valencia, which hosted a double header this year due to the coronavrius crisis, is also absent from the 2021/22 schedule, which will begin in Saudi Arabia on January 28-29, 2022.

In all, there are 16 races on the calendar – including double headers in Diriyah, New York, London and Seoul – the highest tally in the championship’s history.

FE added that Paris will become a biennial event starting 2022/23 - the first season under Gen3 regulations - but won't feature on next year's schedule.

2021/22 Formula E calendar

Round Date Country Venue Rd 1 & 2 28 & 29 January 2022 Saudi Arabia Diriyah Rd 3 12 February 2022 Mexico Mexico City Rd 4 26 February 2022 South Africa Cape Town Rd 5 19 March 2022 China TBD Rd 6 9 April 2022 Italy Rome Rd 7 30 April 2022 Monaco Monte Carlo Rd 8 14 May 2022 Germany Berlin Rd 9 4 June 2022 TBD TBD Rd 10 2 July 2022 Canada Vancouver Rd 11 &12 16 & 17 July 2022 USA New York City Rd 13 & 14 30 & 31 July 2022 United Kingdom London Rd 15 & 16 13 & 14 August 2022 South Korea Seoul



The FIA also announced that, with immediate effect, the race director can now stop a Formula E race that began under the safety car and resume it with a standing start. This follows several wet races in the early part of the season where the championship was forced to start the proceedings behind the safety car, leading to little action at the restart.

The governing body also noted that the maximum power for each car will be increased from 200kW to 220kW in the race mode, as stipulated under the Gen2 roadmap.