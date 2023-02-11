Hyderabad E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to pole amid track limits drama
Jaguar’s Mitch Evans claimed pole position for the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix after edging out Jean-Eric Vergne in a qualifying session marred by a track limits saga.
There was little to separate Evans and Vergne in the final leg of qualifying, with the DS Penske driver holding an early edge before Evans quickly reversed the advantage before the end of the first sector.
The real-time gap between the two continued to ebb and flow, with Evans extending his advantage to as much as 0.125s before Vergne brought down the deficit to the Jaguar.
The duel between Evans and Vergne remained tightly poised until the very end, but the Jaguar driver managed to secure pole position by 0.021s even as Vergne clawed back some of the deficit right at the end of the session.
Evans had breezed through his quarter final duel by over a second over Maximilian Gunther, who endured a scruffy lap on what was otherwise an encouraging performance from the Maserati MSG team.
This set Evans up against Sebastien Buemi in the semis and the two drivers initially went head-to-head, the gap between the two less than a tenth of a second after the opening sector. But Evans quickly started pulling away from the Diriyah polesitter, eventually taking the top spot by the best part of three tenths.
Track limits at the first chicane proved to be a major point of contention, leading to a long delay before the semi-finals during which the times of Rene Rast, Edoardo Mortara and Sam Bird were all deleted.
Vergne was originally due to start from third row of the grid having been beaten by Bird in his duel, but was promoted to the next leg of qualifying when the Jaguar driver lost his time due to a track limits infringement.
Vergne, in fact, earned a safe passage through finals, as both Rast and Mortara were also penalised for the same offence, meaning he had no opposition in his semi-final duel.
Behind Evans and Vergne, Buemi will line up third on the grid for Envision after beating the Nissan of Sacha Fenestraz, who will nevertheless start a career-best fourth.
Gunther will take fifth spot on the grid, with the three drivers who had their laptimes deleted - Bird, Mortara and Rast - following up in that order.
Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein was the first driver to be eliminated in Group A, the German driver failing to make the cut by 0.145s.
Wehrlein’s teammate Antonio Felix da Costa also had a disappointing qualifying session as he ended up seventh in his group, while the two Mahindra drivers were also eliminated in group stages in the team’s home race, with Lucas di Grassi ending up a distant last after going straight at the Turn 12/13 chicane on his final flying lap.
The second group was interrupted by a red flag caused when Kelvin van der Linde couldn’t make Turn 16 due to what appeared to be a technical problem, with only Rast and Mortara able to make any improvements when the session resumed with just over six minutes left on the clock.
Andretti duo Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer were both knocked out of the group, marking an early end to qualifying for all Porsche-powered cars.
It followed Wehrlein suffering a major shunt in the opening practice on Friday that was caused by a Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) dysfunction, which forced Porsche to withdraw all its remaining cars from the session
Wehrlein will line up ninth on the grid ahead of Nick Cassidy’s Envision, with Oliver Rowland 11th in the best of the two Mahindras.
Da Costa will take the start from 12th ahead of Andretti’s Dennis, with Vandoorne even further back in 17th.
Hyderabad E-Prix - Qualifying results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|9
|
Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|2
|25
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|3
|16
|
Sébastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|4
|23
|
Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|5
|7
|
Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati Racing
|6
|10
|
Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|7
|48
|
Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati Racing
|8
|58
|
René Rast
|McLaren
|9
|94
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Team
|10
|37
|
Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|11
|8
|
Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|12
|27
|
Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|13
|13
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|Porsche Team
|14
|17
|
Norman Nato
|Nissan e.dams
|15
|3
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO Formula E Team
|16
|33
|
Dan Ticktum
|NIO Formula E Team
|17
|1
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|18
|51
|
Nico Müller
|Team Abt
|19
|11
|
Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|20
|36
|
Andre Lotterer
|Andretti Autosport
|21
|5
|
Jake Hughes
|McLaren
|22
|4
|
Kelvin van der Linde
|Team Abt
|View full results
Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in practice
Electric series positioned as Formula E feeder category set for 2024
Latest news
Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023
Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023 Haas will have "stronger" upgrade push in F1 2023
The detail changes that stand out on the new Haas F1 2023 car
The detail changes that stand out on the new Haas F1 2023 car The detail changes that stand out on the new Haas F1 2023 car
From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend
From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend
Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike
Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing
Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.