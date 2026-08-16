Jake Dennis: "Embarrassing" how Pascal Wehrlein became Formula E champion

Jake Dennis offered a very strong reaction to the 2025-26 Formula E title decider in London, claiming it’s "embarrassing" the way that Pascal Wehrlein won the world championship.

The Porsche driver joined Jean-Eric Vergne as the only two-time Formula E champions after the most frantic season finale at the ExCeL, where team orders were a talking point throughout.

It started on Saturday when Nico Muller backed off in the final qualifying duel to hand pole to team-mate Wehrlein, who subsequently dominated race one from pole.

That was partly thanks to Muller holding up fellow title rival Mitch Evans, meaning Wehrlein overtook both the Jaguar driver and Dennis for the championship lead coming into Sunday.

But race two was even more dramatic as Evans’ team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa deployed a similar tactic as Muller on Wehrlein, who until then was cruising towards his second title.

It led to the German dropping outside of the points late on which provisionally handed the crown to Dennis, whose hopes suddenly faded after his lap-31 collision with Wehrlein.

That came after a desperate lunge from the Porsche driver at Turn 16 and as he did it, he hit the rear of Joel Eriksson which caused the Envision to spin and hold up both Dennis and Wehrlein.

It sent both drivers outside of the points and with Evans only finishing fourth, having needed a win for the title, Wehrlein became world champion for the second time in three years.

“Everything we did today, we executed perfectly,” said Dennis. “We put ourselves in a position to take the title, we were ahead at points until we weren’t. So, yeah, I think we did everything right.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E Photo by: Jordan McKean / LAT Images via Getty Images

“He took me clean out of the race, it’s as simple as that. I think it's embarrassing what we've seen today from Pascal, Porsche.

“To be in that position to beat Pascal, clearly ahead and then he just rams me straight into the wall, it's quite surprising.

“But ultimately if they want to win it like that, then they can. That's the game, that's what happens when you're behind going into the final race.

“They can take you straight out and ultimately if they get a penalty, it makes no difference because I'm in the wall. It is what it is.”

Wehrlein had already predicted on Friday that team orders would play a huge role in the title fight, with team-mates attempting to “manipulate” the results with dirty maneuvers on rivals.

He was ultimately proven correctly and Dennis told Motorsport.com: “The drivers got really dirty.

“There's nothing that FE can do about it, I think it would happen in most sports when there's so much at stake and you need situations to fall your way.

“Ultimately, Jaguar needed to get Porsche out of the points, I needed to beat Pascal. That was going to happen - he stopped that.

“Both parties today have been guilty of manipulating races. I was just on the innocent side of it, just trying to beat Pascal and not doing anything.

“We were going to do that and then we got taken out. He just didn't turn left in a left-hand corner, so it was inevitable I was going to end up in the wall.”