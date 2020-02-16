Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Breaking news

Lotterer reflects on disastrous race for Porsche

shares
comments
Lotterer reflects on disastrous race for Porsche
By:
Feb 16, 2020, 10:06 AM

Porsche driver Andre Lotterer has explained how the team’s fortunes fell apart in the Mexico City E-Prix after he scored its first ever Formula E pole position.

Lotterer took Porsche through to its first Super Pole shootout, which he topped by 0.063s over eventual race winner Mitch Evans.

But in the German manufacturer's fourth FE race he crashed out, while teammate Neel Jani finished last on the road, outside the points in 14th.

Lotterer lost first place on the run to Turn 1 when he ran wide after defending from Evans.

He told Motorsport.com: “I had a poor start with a lot of wheelspin, so we need to look in to that. Then I tried to keep the lead but Mitch had a bit of momentum and was quite aggressive in to Turn 1.

“We collided, he pushed me off from the apex and when I came back on track a Virgin [Sam Bird] hit me so it weakened my bodywork.”

Lotterer’s retirement proved dramatic when the front-right wheel fairing dropped on to the tyre to create a trail of smoke and a small fire. He pitted garage for repairs but was withdrawn from the race altogether.

Similar to Jean-Eric Vergne’s incident in the Santiago E-Prix, Lotterer had tried to remove the damaged bodywork by tagging a wall.  

“You just hope it falls off,” Lotterer added. “I tried to touch a bit the wall so it could come off but it didn't.”

Asked if he thought Porsche had sufficient race pace to fight for a podium if he hadn't crashed, Lotterer said: “We didn't even get into a rhythm. Everyone was just ignoring the consumption, the strategy and then there was a safety car [caused by Nico Muller’s shunt at Turn 1].

“I believe we have a good car. We're still working on making it better."

Last week FE revealed the first images of its Gen2 EVO car, which will come in for the 2020/21 season. The refreshed design ditches the wheel covers to reduce the amount of potential debris.

Head of operations at Porsche Amiel Lindesay told Motorsport.com: “I think it's a good move to get rid of the covers.

“[Lotterer] got two taps from another car plus contact with a wall, then the bodywork was jammed under the suspension. The rest is history. [Currently] you get tangled up in the first corner and your race is done.”

Jani, who drove for Porsche in the FIA World Endurance Championship until it canned its 919 Hybrid LMP1 programme, was handed a penalty during the Mexico race. He had to serve a drive-through for not respecting the homologated throttle pedal map.

Lindesay added that the cause of the breach had not been diagnosed.

“Unfortunately, after the restart for the safety car we had a slight technical infringement with the homologated throttle map," he said. “We're still analysing exactly what happened to him. A bit more work is to be done back home.”

Jani is yet to score a point in his maiden FE campaign.

Related video

Next article
Mexico City E-Prix: Evans wins wild race for Jaguar

Previous article

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans wins wild race for Jaguar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Drivers Andre Lotterer
Teams Porsche Team Shop Now
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Mexico City E-prix

Mexico City E-prix

14 Feb - 15 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Friday
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
01:00
00:00
FP1
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
08:30
07:30
FP2
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
11:00
10:00
QU
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
12:45
11:45
Race
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
17:00
16:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault's F1 future now safer, says Abiteboul

1h
2
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2020’s new cars on track so far

3
MotoGP

Avintia Ducati unveils new MotoGP livery

44m
4
IndyCar

VeeKay positive on ECR prospects after road course and oval tests

5
IndyCar

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test

Latest videos

Mexico City E-Prix: Race Highlights 00:59
Formula E
2h

Mexico City E-Prix: Race Highlights

Lucas di Grassi Tries Vegan Burger At Lewis Hamilton’s Restaurant 04:58
Formula E

Lucas di Grassi Tries Vegan Burger At Lewis Hamilton’s Restaurant

Formula E reveals Gen2 EVO World Championship car 01:00
Formula E

Formula E reveals Gen2 EVO World Championship car

Formula E: Gen2 Evo Launch Teaser 00:16
Formula E

Formula E: Gen2 Evo Launch Teaser

London E-Prix: Sam Bird and Sadiq Khan Interview 01:00
Formula E

London E-Prix: Sam Bird and Sadiq Khan Interview

Latest news

Lotterer reflects on disastrous race for Porsche
FE

Lotterer reflects on disastrous race for Porsche

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans wins wild race for Jaguar
FE

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans wins wild race for Jaguar

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole
FE

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital
FE

Mexico City E-Prix: Bird tops practice, Abt taken to hospital

Evans: "Shame" to lose "fundamental" Mexico chicanes
FE

Evans: "Shame" to lose "fundamental" Mexico chicanes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.