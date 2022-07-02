Tickets Subscribe
Da Costa: Formula E title chances 'are done', willing to help Vergne win
Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa gets first pole of 2022 FE season
Marrakesh E-Prix Practice report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice

Jean-Eric Vergne led a DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice for the Marrakesh E-Prix, closing out a red flag-interrupted FP2 0.129s ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Marrakesh E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice

Vergne had opened the session with an immediate lap in the 1m20s, FP2 going without the phase of rapid track evolution that FP1 had with much of the circuit having not been used for nearly two years. Times then quickly moved into the 1m20s and beyond.

Da Costa quickly brought the session into the 1m19s, before Jaguar's Mitch Evans claimed a lap nearly half a second clear of the Portuguese driver after five minutes.

But just as the drivers were closing in on the best lap from FP1, Alexander Sims hit the wall on the exit of Turn 7 and brought out a red flag as his Mahindra was extricated off the road.

Five minutes was added back onto the run-time to make up for the red flag pause and, once the track was declared clear, reigning champion Nyck de Vries immediately bagged a 1m17.921s to set the fastest time of the weekend at that stage.

The Techeetah pair then returned to the front, with da Costa grabbing a 1m17.610s and Vergne setting a devilish 1m17.666s to slot into second.

But the two were beaten by a good lap from Pascal Wehrlein, who punched in a 1m17.518s, before the Porsche driver fell to Evans’ sword as the Kiwi went just under a tenth faster.

Techeetah had one final ace card up its sleeve however, with Vergne putting together a late flyer to bag a 1m17.278s to cement top spot, with da Costa following just over a tenth behind.

Evans had to be satisfied with third, while NIO 333’s Oliver Turvey was a scant 0.001s away from the Jaguar driver to claim the fourth-best lap.

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein was fifth from Nissan’s Sebastien Buemi, who gets a three-place grid penalty for the race in Morocco following contact with de Vries in FP1.

As Friday’s session reached its conclusion, Buemi and de Vries’ incident at the final corner produced a yellow flag – ensuring nobody had the opportunity to topple Edoardo Mortara from the top of the FP1 timing board.

Mortara’s benchmark from FP1 was a 1m18.670s, as his Venturi team-mate Lucas di Grassi went 0.3s behind and briefly into second before Vergne then split the two on the timing boards moments later.

Sergio Sette Camara placed seventh in the FP2 times, before bringing out a yellow flag at Turn 7 which stopped a late flying lap from Nick Cassidy, while Andretti’s Oliver Askew ended the session in eighth – ahead of Sam Bird and di Grassi.

Marrakech E-Prix FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'17.278
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'17.407 0.129
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.440 0.162
4 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'17.441 0.163
5 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'17.518 0.240
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'17.656 0.378
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'17.749 0.471
8 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.839 0.561
9 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.902 0.624
10 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'17.905 0.627
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'17.921 0.643
12 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'17.922 0.644
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'18.049 0.771
14 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'18.061 0.783
15 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'18.091 0.813
16 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'18.117 0.839
17 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'18.154 0.876
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'18.280 1.002
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'18.361 1.083
20 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'18.772 1.494
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'19.148 1.870
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing
Marrakech E-Prix FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'18.670
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'18.836 0.166
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'18.969 0.299
4 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'18.993 0.323
5 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'19.104 0.434
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'19.105 0.435
7 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'19.133 0.463
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'19.438 0.768
9 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'19.453 0.783
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'19.513 0.843
11 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'19.601 0.931
12 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'19.631 0.961
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'19.681 1.011
14 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'19.957 1.287
15 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'19.965 1.295
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'20.089 1.419
17 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'20.195 1.525
18 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'20.226 1.556
19 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'20.655 1.985
20 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'20.665 1.995
21 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'20.711 2.041
22 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport
