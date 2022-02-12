Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Lotterer in practice

Da Costa posted a 1m07.345s in the final few minutes of the session, overturning Lotterer by 0.041s despite the German driver's obvious speed around the 2.606km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez layout.

Lotterer spent the majority of the session on top of the times, picking up where he left off in the first practice session - in which he posted a 1m07.509s benchmark.

Sebastien Buemi hinted at a revitalised Nissan e.dams squad by being the first driver to bring the times in FP2 below the 1m08s window - the Swiss driver having been second in FP1 earlier in the day.

But although Lotterer beat that by a scant 0.008s margin, the Porsche driver's time was erased for a track limits violation.

Lotterer regrouped and punched in a 1m07.386s on a full-power run, as his team-mate Pascal Wehrlein shuffled up to second with a lap 0.3s off his team-mate.

Championship leader Edoardo Mortara then went fastest with a 1m07.346s, but his time spend atop the timesheets was shortlived as his lap also fell foul of track limits.

Mortara's misery was immediately compounded as he endured a hefty slide at Turn 5, going deep into the hairpin moments after losing his lap.

But with Lotterer looking good value for a clean sweep of practice sessions, da Costa logged his fastest lap - which was just 0.001s faster than Mortara's deleted time - to finish the second 30-minute free practice session fastest.

Lotterer managed to withstand a late attempt from da Costa's DS Techeetah team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne to remain second, with Vergne picking up third.

Buemi ended the session fourth ahead of Nick Cassidy, while Mitch Evans recovered from a difficult opening practice session to claim the sixth-quickest time.

Wehrlein was seventh, ahead of Mahindra's Oliver Rowland, as Sam Bird and Lucas di Grassi completed the top 10.

Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis was comfortably within the top 10 through most of the session despite a moment going very deep into the first corner, but was bumped down to 11th by the end - half a tenth ahead of Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mercedes flattered to deceive in FP2, with reigning champion Nyck de Vries only managing 20th ahead of Oliver Turvey and Sergio Sette Camara.

Dragon's Sette Camara was the only driver not to complete a full-power lap, and suffered a spin in the Foro Sol stadium section at the end of the session.

