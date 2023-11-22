Misano handed Formula E double-header in 2024

The permanent circuit will host a double-header on 13-14 April following a vote by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council and it will replace the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR street circuit in Rome as the location for Formula E's race in Italy.

The decision to leave Rome comes after a substantial multi-car crash in this year's race, with the new Gen3 machine deemed too fast for the current layout.

A location for Formula E's Italian double-header was the only venue missing off the original calendar released back in October, with Misano now set to become the third new location in 2024.

The championship will make a maiden visit to Tokyo on 30 March, while the series will also return to China, having last visited in 2019, and use part of the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time during a double-header on 25-26 May.

Alberto Longo, co-founder of Formula E, said: “We are excited to race at the historic Misano track for the first time and introduce the huge local motorsport fanbase to Formula E’s uniquely competitive racing.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Marshals remove the cars of Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, with a crane after a big crash on the 9th lap

"Everyone associated with the track and region has been incredibly enthusiastic in welcoming Formula E to the area, and I would like to thank them for their support."

Along with Misano and Shanghai, Mexico City and Portland mean there are four permanent circuits on next year's schedule with the last venue now due to host a double-header, making it 17 races in 11 locations.

The remainder of the original calendar remains unchanged and means there is still a clash between Formula E and the World Endurance Championship for the Berlin E-Prix and Six Hours of Spa on 11 May.

Several drivers currently run joint campaigns, meaning they will need to prioritise one over the other during 2024, with DS Penske and Peugeot racers Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne stating they will commit to Formula E.

Mahindra's Nyck de Vries was announced earlier this week as having joined Toyota's WEC programme, but it remains to be seen which championship he will prioritise, and it is a similar situation for Envision drivers Sebastien Buemi and Robin Frijns.

The 2023-24 Formula E season is due to get underway in Mexico City on 13 January.

2023-24 Formula E calendar

1 Mexico City, Mexico 13 January

2 & 3 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 26-27 January

4 Hyderabad, India 10 February

5 Sao Paulo, Brazil 16 March

6 Tokyo, Japan 30 March

7 & 8 Misano, Italy 13-14 April

9 Monaco, Principality of Monaco 27 April

10 & 11 Berlin, Germany 11-12 May

12 & 13 Shanghai, China 25-26 May

14 & 15 Portland, United States 29 June

16 & 17 London, United Kingdom 20-21 July