Formula E unveils new Berlin E-Prix circuit layout

The new 15-turn, 2.585km circuit has been created in an attempt to provide better racing for the faster, more powerful Gen3 cars currently used in Formula E.

The Tempelhof Airport has been the venue for the Berlin E-Prix since the all-electric championship's inception in 2014, hosting all but one race in Germany after the Karl-Marx Allee street circuit was created for the 2015-16 season.

The Tempelhof venue infamously hosted six races during the 2019-20 season in the immediate wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with slight alterations made to the layout and the configuration run in reverse to add some variety.

Claudia Denni, Formula E sporting director, said: "In the history of Formula E, the Berlin E-Prix and its iconic location at Tempelhof Airport has always been a great and firm asset to our championship.

"The new layout for Season 10 will create the right conditions for an even more thrilling race, with a faster, technical track and potential for higher top speeds.

"As always, on the sporting event preparation and delivery, Formula E will continue to be supported by the DMSB and the professional sporting club ADAC, which we take the opportunity to thank for their loyalty and affection to our electric series."

The new circuit features two noticeable straights, one along the start/finish and another ending the lap which consists of five left-hand kinks, while there are two hairpins located in the centre of the circuit.

The changes are subject to being approved by the FIA, with the double-header set to take place on 11-12 May.

Pablo Martino, Formula E's head of sporting matters, said: "The new Berlin Tempelhof layout retains all the soul of the old circuit, while presenting new challenges for drivers and teams – putting skill behind the wheel as well as efficiency and energy consumption truly to the test.

"The combination of fast, medium and slow-speed corners will give rise to a number of different set-up choices, handing the advantage to different drivers in different parts of the lap, while two major overtaking zones mean exciting races are guaranteed."

The 2023-24 season is due to get underway in Mexico City on 13 January and is set to end with a double-header at London's ExCeL Arena on 20-21 July after a 17-race season in 11 locations.