Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1 Next / Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Formula E / Breaking news

Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion

By:

Formula E drivers Nico Muller and Robin Frijns have called out two rules that messed up their Diriyah E-Prix qualifying and sent them to the back of the grid. 

shares
comments
Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion

Dragon Penske Autosport racer Muller posted a group qualifying time around the Riyadh Street Circuit that initially promoted him into the superpole shootout. 

But he and fellow group four progressor Nick Cassidy, plus seventh-placed Tom Blomqvist, were then ejected from the superpole battle for “failing to reduce speed under double yellow flag following an incident at Turn 21” on their one flying lap.  

This was caused by Dragon teammate Sergio Sette Camara, who tapped the wall and bent a sensor which then caused a terminal rear braking system failure. 

On the amended starting grid, Cassidy, Blomqvist and Muller were all placed behind Sette Camara.

Muller, recovering from a shunt in second practice, told Motorsport.com the episode was a “big f*** up”.

He said: “We recovered from the [crash] very well [in group qualifying] without having any full power laps [in free practice one on Thursday] either. It was aborted, let’s say.  

“Today I didn’t even do a 235kW nor 250kW [higher power run] and then to normally make it into superpole was great, but as everybody knows we got that lap time taken away.  

“In nice English [that rule] is a big f*** up. You [either] put the red flag or you don’t do anything. There’s nothing in between in a single-lap qualifying.  

“What do you expect? You have that single lap or you give the people a chance to go for another one. 

"It’s already compromised anyway because you have hot tyres. [But] a yellow flag? I wish it would have been a red one.” 

Read Also:

Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns missed qualifying altogether after also bringing out a red flag in second practice, when he crashed with 90 seconds of the session to go. 

He lost the rear end of the Audi powertrain customer machine, tagging the outside barrier which then dragged the front-right corner into the wall. 

The impact tripped a G-force sensor that meant McLaren Applied had to change the battery of the car, despite the team’s protests that it was otherwise fully repaired for qualifying. 

Frijns took aim, telling Motorsport.com: “I completely disagree with that because I’ve had some big crashes, not that much, in my career and this definitely was not a big one.  

“I completely don’t understand. I went first rear end and then front. It was not a frontal one where you stand still within a metre.  

“I disagree with the fact it was so big and they needed to change the battery. The sensor said so. It was definitely not major.”  

Muller elected to start the race - won by Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries - from the pitlane but the Dragon showed underwhelming race pace and he finished 21st. 

Frijns, however, progressed from 24th and last on the grid to 17th.

Robin Frijns, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Robin Frijns, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Related video

Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1

Previous article

Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1

Next article

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

3
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

2h
Latest news
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

39m
Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

1h
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice

2h
Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion
Formula E

Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion

4h
Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1
Formula E

Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1

6h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
4h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
6h

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

More from
Matt Kew
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime
Formula E / Preview

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice

Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Muller blasts FE yellow flag rule after qualifying demotion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.