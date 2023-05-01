No change to Formula E Hankook tyre for 2024 despite criticisms
Hankook has confirmed that the specification of tyre currently used in Formula E will remain the same for 2024 despite criticism from drivers about the rubber.
The South Korean manufacturer became the sole tyre supplier to the championship for 2023, replacing Michelin rubber which had been used since the inaugural season in 2014.
Since its introduction – which coincided with the new-for-2023 Gen3 machines – the Hankook tyre has been criticised by drivers with many complaining the compound to be too hard and generally lacking in grip compared with the French rubber previously raced.
Despite the concerns, Hankook’s European motorsport director Manfred Sandbichler has confirmed that “next year’s season will be the same tyre” and is happy with the job the company has been doing in its first season of Formula E.
“It’s always easy to say the tyre is hard, the grip level is not enough,” Sandbichler told Motorsport.com.
“Think about what we are doing here now in Gen3 – we have a new car, we have everything new, so that means everybody has to learn.
“When you change something essential like the tyres, there’s always a big impact for the whole championship.
“But as long as you deliver a safe product, a quick product and a product which shows the same performance from the first until the last lap I guess there’s nothing to complain [about] seriously. This is a driver’s job to complain.”
Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Hankook’s decision to keep the same tyre comes after the company suffered a devastating fire at one of its factories in South Korea in March, which has impacted its production globally.
This has included the company being forced to give up its tyre supply agreement with Japan's Super Taikyu series and move production to another facility.
Despite the impact, Sandbichler confirmed that it would create no issue with the tyres supplied to Formula E this season, with the championship set to resume this weekend in Monaco before rounds at Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London.
“Luckily the Formula E tyres are not impacted in the fire at our factory,” added Sandbichler.
“For this year’s season we have no problems at all because the tyres for this year’s season are already produced. For Formula E no issues at all.”
