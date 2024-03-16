Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird tops FP2 as Evans suffers problems
McLaren’s Sam Bird topped the second Formula E practice session ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo E-Prix as a late red flag effectively halted proceedings early.
Sam Bird, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04
Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
The Briton’s 1m12.773s put him to the top of the times by almost one tenth from DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne, as less than half a second covered the top 10 drivers.
Championship leader Nick Cassidy found himself at the top of the times after the opening 10 minutes of the session, the Jaguar driver’s 1m13.849s leaving him just 0.003s clear of Abt’s Nico Muller.
It didn’t take long for both to be shuffled down the order, however, as Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther posted a 1m13.807s with Pascal Wehrlein, winner of the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, slotting into second less than half a tenth behind.
Times began to tumble approaching the halfway mark of the 30-minute session, with Andretti’s Norman Nato pumping in a 1m13.173s, before Wehrlein lowered the benchmark by a further 0.172s.
Reigning Formula E champion Jake Dennis became the first driver to dip below the 1m13s barrier, setting a 1m12.943s with the Briton having stated prior to the event that he believed his Andretti team had got to the bottom of grip issues that plagued him in the last round in Diriyah.
An improvement by 0.071s put Vandoorne fastest inside the final 10 minutes, before Bird moved to the top with a 1m12.773s with more than six minutes remaining.
But a red flag was deployed shortly after when Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara came to a halt on the exit of Turn 3 having headed into the run-off area at Turn 1.
The session restarted with one minute remaining, allowing drivers to perform instillation laps but with not enough time to set any flying laps.
Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
It left Nissan's Oliver Rowland third, as Dennis finished the session fourth from Wehrlein, with the Porsche driver’s team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa completing the top six.
Having declared ahead of the Sao Paulo event that he ‘needed a big result soon’ after a less-than ideal start to the season, Mitch Evans suffered a suspected front driveshaft issue in the opening moments of FP2.
The Jaguar driver was able only able to register seven laps during the session, finishing last in the times as team-mate Cassidy claimed 12th.
On Friday evening in FP1, Evans had set the benchmark with a 1m12.555s having usurped Cassidy with his final effort as the pair were separated by just over two tenths.
Mortara enjoyed better luck on Friday after finishing third from ERT’s Dan Ticktum and Wehrlein.
Guenther finished sixth but has been handed a 20-place grid penalty ahead of qualifying later on Saturday after his Maserati MSG team changed the gearbox in his car prior to FP2.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bird: McLaren's maiden Formula E win in Sao Paulo "one of the more special"
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18
Norris says next generation F1 cars must address driver comfort issues
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Latest news
Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear
Truex "gave it a hell of an effort" in Bristol loss to Hamlin
Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear
Bourdais reveals Cadillac suffered electrical issues in Sebring 12 Hours battle
Prime
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments