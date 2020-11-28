Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Pre-Season Testing / Breaking news

Venturi's Mortara tops first morning of Valencia Formula E test

shares
comments
Venturi's Mortara tops first morning of Valencia Formula E test
By:

Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara topped the morning session of the first Formula E pre-season test day, which was interrupted by two red-flag stoppages. 

Heavy Friday night thunderstorms were followed by intermittent showers during the three-hour Saturday morning runtime at a damp Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.  

That meant Mortara’s late benchmark of 1min18.148sec was over three seconds slower than the fastest time of last year, then set by BMW Andretti driver Maximillian Guenther. 

This is despite the absence of the artificial chicane on the main straight for 2020, which has been removed to lower the number of expensive crashes at the site in recent campaigns. 

Despite continuing with the DS Techeetah car from last season, with the new machine set for an April debut, defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa set the initial pace on a 1m20.417s ahead of teammate Jean-Eric Vergne. 

A red flag was called just 20 minutes into the session as Sergio Sette Camara, driving for the rebranded Dragon / Penske Autosport squad ran into the gravel at Turn 6. 

A second pause was then required with 50 minutes to go after Nissan e.dams racer Sebastien Buemi dropped his car off the track at Turn 3 and needed recovering. 

This was followed by a late flurry of session-best times before Mortara topped the running order ahead of da Costa, who improved to end up just 0.031s shy. 

The all-new powertrain of the NIO 333 car allowed Oliver Turvey to run third quickest ahead of new Mahindra Racing signing Alexander Sims and then Sette Camara. 

Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy - who comfortably topped the Marrakech rookie test for the team in March - was sixth ahead of Audi factory driver Rene Rast and Robin Frijns. 

Briton Jake Dennis had led the way for BMW Andretti in the final hour only to be shuffled back to ninth ahead of Sam Bird. 

Oliver Rowland in 11th, along with Vergne and Alex Lynn, were the first drivers to have lap times scrapped because of new track limits introduced for 2020 at Turns 1 and 10. 

Lucas di Grassi ran to 12th for Audi, edging out Porsche recruit Pascal Wehrlein and Mortara’s team-mate Norman Nato.  

Dragon reveals striking new livery for 2020/21 FE season

Previous article

Dragon reveals striking new livery for 2020/21 FE season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Pre-Season Testing
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

The Bahrain sacrifice Mercedes made to find an edge for 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The Bahrain sacrifice Mercedes made to find an edge for 2021

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Latest news

Venturi's Mortara tops first morning of Valencia Formula E test
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Venturi's Mortara tops first morning of Valencia Formula E test

Dragon reveals striking new livery for 2020/21 FE season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon reveals striking new livery for 2020/21 FE season

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

Venturi unveils refreshed livery for new Formula E season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Venturi unveils refreshed livery for new Formula E season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

1h
3
Formula 1

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

1h
4
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

5
Formula 1

The Bahrain sacrifice Mercedes made to find an edge for 2021

11h

Latest news

Venturi's Mortara tops first morning of Valencia Formula E test
Formula E

Venturi's Mortara tops first morning of Valencia Formula E test

Dragon reveals striking new livery for 2020/21 FE season
Formula E

Dragon reveals striking new livery for 2020/21 FE season

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity
Formula E

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

Venturi unveils refreshed livery for new Formula E season
Formula E

Venturi unveils refreshed livery for new Formula E season

Jaguar unveils new Formula E car for 2020/21 season
Formula E

Jaguar unveils new Formula E car for 2020/21 season

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.