Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

shares
comments
Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 12:01 PM

Jean-Eric Vergne says it would be “a logical step” for Lewis Hamilton to sample Formula E following the five-time Formula 1 world champion’s recent comments about the environment.

In a post on Instagram this week, Hamilton urged his followers to consider their impact on the world – particularly through their diet.

Vergne, the reigning champion in FE, where Hamilton’s Mercedes squad has just entered a new team, says he “completely agrees” with his former F1 rival’s attitude.

“To be honest with you not even two years ago I would have disagreed with what he said,” Vergne told Motorsport.com. “But today I have a greater awareness thanks to people like him, thanks to many other athletes in the world that are basically saying the same thing.

“I agree 100 percent with him and I want to achieve more in Formula E to join him and [show] that he’s not the only racing driver speaking his mind.

“He even sold his jet – he’s a lot more aware about the problems we are facing as human beings. He probably receives a lot of criticism [because] he races in a petrol car creating a lot more pollution than any other sport in the world.

“That’s why I think it will be a logical step for him to come in Formula E, to do a lot more than just being a racing driver. A lot more than just being the greatest racing driver of all time but to change the mentality of people, to inspire younger generations.

“Because the younger generation needs to grow up with the things that we can teach them – exactly like what Lewis did.”

Read Also:

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff recently told Motorsport.com that his team would let Hamilton try its FE car if he desired a run.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE20

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Vergne is taking part in the Valencia pre-season test ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, where he is aiming to win a third straight FE title.

But the DS Techeetah driver said he wants to “achieve more” than just more on-track success this season.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from drivers like Lewis and the way they approach things,” he said. “They’re not trying to win anymore – they’re trying to [be] better humans and better guys in general, in their private life, within the team, on track.

"Now I think I want more than just to win. I want to be a better driver but more than this a better person, a better human being and we’ve got the chance in Formula E to do a lot more than just racing.

“Going green is not only on track [in FE] but also outside, and we have to send a message. By being in my shoes I can do more than just win races and that’s what I love.

“My mentality is just that I will be striving to be more energetic, enjoy myself more and when a bad race will come, because for sure it will, to take it more easy because you know there is more than just this in life.”

Next article
Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test

Previous article

Wehrlein tops final morning of pre-season Formula E test

Next article

BMW newcomer Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test on top

BMW newcomer Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test on top
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix II

Diriyah E-prix II

23 Nov - 23 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 3
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:40
08:40
Qualifying
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
07:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

2
MotoGP

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms

3
Supercars

Stanaway says he may never race again

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo welcomes Toro Rosso pressure in F1 finale

5
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Important" recent form can help keep Honda in F1

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

FIA explains what caused "dodgy" aborted safety car restart
FE

FIA explains what caused "dodgy" aborted safety car restart

How Vergne went from “mega harsh” penalty to “miracle” points
FE

How Vergne went from “mega harsh” penalty to “miracle” points

Evans claims “aggressive” Bird should leave more room
FE

Evans claims “aggressive” Bird should leave more room

Gunther loses maiden Formula E podium
FE

Gunther loses maiden Formula E podium

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.